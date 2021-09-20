Ping An Upgrades Zhen Xiang RUN Health Services Plan

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Life has upgraded its Zhen Xiang RUN Health Services Plan with several new critical illness insurance products, announced Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN, launched earlier this year, provides customers with dedicated family doctors and professional health records for a worry-free, efficient and affordable health service experience.

Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN works with 38,000 doctors, 20,000 of whom are from Grade A tertiary hospitals, including the top 100 hospitals in China and top medical institutions around the world. The doctors create customized health profiles based on customers' health conditions and provide continuous health management for prediction, prevention and early warning of diseases. The professional health assessment system includes physical condition, exercise, sleep, nutrition, emotions and mental well-being .

With an internal medical team of over 2,000 people, the plan provides remote medical consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as access to domestic and foreign specialists for complex diseases. The program also offers offline services: a team of over 3,000 medical escorts assists customers with medical consultation and hospitalization arrangements at 1,500 Grade A tertiary hospitals. It also provides home delivery of medications and post-surgical care to customers for enhanced convenience.

The plan can help to detect and treat diseases early with less cost, using advanced health management tools, professional medical guidance and a comprehensive insurance protection system. The health management tools help customers save medical expenses by avoiding ad hoc medical treatment and indiscriminate use of medication. At the same time, the variety of designated critical illness insurance products provides financial compensation for treatment expenses and income loss for over 190 diseases.

The upgraded plan also offers four professional services: professional assessment, a health management incentive program, offline medical guidance and health management. Professional assessment provides customers with customized health management plans to help them continuously improve their health. The health management incentive program adopts a graded point system so customers can earn rewards by checking in daily and completing health plans, encouraging them to develop healthy habits. Health management services assist customers with disease prevention and treatment using leading health management tools. For example, for chronic disease management, Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN can screen and prevent 20 chronic diseases and their complications, formulate professional chronic disease plans and follow up on treatment.

The enhancements of Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN show Ping An Life's focus on customers' health needs and the effective allocation of high quality medical and health resources. Ping An will continue to diversify "insurance + health management" services based on customers' needs and provide more heartwarming insurance protection and health services to safeguard customers.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 223 million retail customers and 627 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2020. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Related Links

www.group.pingan.com

