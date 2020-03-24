Ping An's COVID-19 Smart Audio Screening System Identified More Than 1,600 Suspected Cases to Date

Since the system launch on 18 February, it has completed over 580,000 screenings in 47,000 households in 17 communities in Wuhan, and successfully identified more than 1,600 suspected cases for tracking.

In an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wuhan Municipal Government instructed its local epidemic prevention personnel to screen suspected cases by making daily phone calls to gather information such as symptoms and body temperature of residents. However, human operators cannot complete more than 300 phone screenings a day. The efficiency and accuracy of such calls can also vary, depending on the operator's experience and judgement.

Ping An's smart audio screening system has capacity for up to 3,000 AI robots working at the same time. Each AI robot can handle up to 500 auto call screenings per day, a total of 1.5 million daily. On launch day, the system screened more than 1,200 households in Wuhan, categorizing and reporting information such as body temperature and symptoms to the related authority. It took 5 minutes in total to complete all the 1,200 calls including second attempts in case they failed in their first attempts.

Ping An's COVID-19 system applies one of the most sophisticated technologies in AI, Natural Language Processing Technology (NLP). The system can activate automated dialogue according to programmed questions, understand the semantic meaning of the conversation, structure and categorize the results for risk assessment, and report to the epidemic prevention and control management team, who can then accurately track the residents with suspected symptoms.

"Preventing and controlling an epidemic is like racing with the virus. Ping An's COVID-19 smart audio screening system can effectively strengthen the ability to prevent and control the epidemic, resulting in higher efficiency and smarter management. As a result, epidemic prevention personnel can focus their time and efforts on more important tasks," said Geoff Kau, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Ping An Smart City.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 516 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2019, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th in the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

About Ping An Smart Healthcare

Ping An Smart Healthcare is affiliated to Ping An Smart City, a subsidiary of the Group. It utilizes the Group's three core technologies: AI, blockchain and cloud computing to provide smart integrated health care solutions, including smart medical quality control, smart disease prediction, smart triage and guidance, smart medical imaging screening / diagnosis, smart medical assistance and medical follow-ups and patient education. The solutions also include internet hospitals and compact smart medical communities. The cutting-edge technologies are designed to empower departments of public health administrations, health care institutions, and medical services providers to enhance public medical services.

Ping An Smart Healthcare has clinical decision support models for thousands of diseases, and has developed an excellent and comprehensive medical knowledge graph, covering drugs, diseases, prescriptions, risk factors and experts library.

Ping An Smart Healthcare is available to nearly 800 million people in more than 70 cities in China and Southeast Asia.

