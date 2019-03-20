Pingboard Welcomes James Bain as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingboard, the startup responsible for changing the way org charts are built and used at companies and teams across the globe, announced today that James Bain has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. The company's first COO, Bain brings a range of experience scaling sales and operations at a number of high-growth companies. He will oversee the sales, marketing and operations teams as the company continues on its path of strong growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to our nimble team," said Bill Boebel, co-founder and CEO of Pingboard. "He is a proven leader whose customer and employee-centric approach are a perfect fit for our mission to revolutionize people planning."

Bain comes to Pingboard from several stints in the glamorous world of parking technology. Notably, Bain served as COO at parking reservations company Parking Panda, eventually executing a sale to competitor SpotHero. Most recently he served on the executive team of industry-leading, ParkMobile. Prior to parking, Bain worked at Groupon as a leader in the sales organization. He has an MBA from The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

"Pingboard is transforming the staid org chart into something people actually want to use and collaborate in," said Bain. "I'm excited to join this proven and dynamic team as we transform the people planning and organizing landscape, one Pingboard at a time."

Bain is an advisor and investor in Austin startups and serves on the Board of Directors for StartOut, a national non-profit supporting entrepreneurship among the LGBTQ community.

