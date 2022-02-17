PINK ANNOUNCES VIRAL CONTENT CREATOR & CURVE MODEL REMI BADER AS BRAND AMBASSADOR AND SIZE CONSULTANT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret PINK is excited to announce TikTok star and curve model Remi Bader as a year-long brand ambassador and size consultant. This partnership builds upon the brand's mission of empowering young adults in everything they do and helping them feel good inside and out. Best known to her more than 2.5 million followers for her realistic try-on hauls and authentic content, Remi will help provide insight into PINK's customer base and be an integral participant in product testing as the brand continues to expand its size offerings. The partnership begins this week with Remi helping PINK launch their first size expansion into XXL swimwear.

"What intrigued me so much about this partnership - besides the fact that I grew up wearing PINK - is the brand's openness for my honesty and desire to see change," said Remi. "PINK has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health, and I'm really honored to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I've built."

To kick off the partnership, Remi will help launch PINK's latest swim collection, available in size XXL for the first time. All swim styles in the new collection are partially made from recycled materials. Next month, the brand will also roll out its apparel in XXL across all PINK stores, previously available exclusively online. In addition, PINK's best-selling Wear Everywhere Bra collection, is offered in 33 sizes from 30AA-40DDD.

"We love how Remi uses her platform to push the boundaries and make real change. We're always striving to improve as a brand and ensure our customers feel empowered and confident in our products," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "We also admire how she's real about all aspects of being an influencer, and how she's been so open about her own mental health journey."

Beyond participating in product wear testing and consulting with the brand, Remi will serve on the judging panel for the annual PINK With Purpose Project , where 10 young adults will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to fund their project supporting PINK's core values of People, Purpose, or Planet, as well as a mentor for the upcoming class of 250 PINK Campus Reps across the country . Remi will also be launching a curated collection of her favorite PINK styles, and be involved in various brand events and activations throughout the year.

About Victoria's Secret PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand that is focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the planet. Together with our customer, PINK honors diversity, equity and inclusion, self-confidence and individuality. Our products are made to feel good both inside and out and include loungewear, knit tops, bras, panties, activewear, accessories, beauty and more.

About Remi Bader

Remi Bader is a content creator and curve model who is disrupting the fashion industry by leading conversations around body representation.

Originally gaining recognition for her viral "realistic clothing hauls" on TikTok, Remi has quickly become a celebrated figure in fashion. Among the many high-profile outlets in which she has been lauded, Remi has been recognized by Vogue for having "a realistic point of view that resonates" whose "messaging is on the rise" and heralded by Cosmopolitan as "a prominent voice for size inclusion in the fashion industry."

In her clothing hauls, which have reached upwards of 10 million views for a single video, she reviews the fit of multiple items from popular fashion and clothing brands. Using her relatable wit and heartfelt honesty, Remi showcases size discrepancies seen across brands, with the motivation of helping her audience find trendy, fashionable styles while maintaining a balance of comfort and accessibility.

With more than two million followers on TikTok, and over 300,000 on Instagram, Remi educates her passionate community of consumers about the ways in which major brands address size inclusivity within their product offerings and marketing campaigns.

In November 2021, Remi hosted "Impulse Try," her own shoppable miniseries on Peacock. The three-part event, which focused on all things style and beauty, was also streamed on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles which reach a combined audience of more than 20 million.

Previously, Remi has collaborated with brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Reformation, Saks Off Fifth, Amazon Fashion, The Real Real, Good American, REVOLVE, Free People, Aerie, Lululemon, Nike, Reebok, Mejuri, Lancome, L'Oreal, MAC, EOS, and LG among others.

In addition to making impactful changes in the fashion industry, Remi is also dedicated to using her platform to advocate for mental health and eating disorder recovery.

