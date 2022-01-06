Pink Floyd, Mötley Crüe, Grateful Dead Top 2022's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

RockMerch

Jan 06, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2022 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2021.

"We called it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go to wardrobe or play a vinyl record instead of streaming that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, CEO RockMerch. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple generations from Elvis Presley to Foo Fighters."

Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2022:

  1. Pink Floyd
  2. Mötley Crüe
  3. Grateful Dead
  4. Led Zeppelin
  5. AC/DC
  6. Def Leppard
  7. Rolling Stones
  8. Beatles
  9. KISS
  10. ZZ Top
  11. Jimi Hendrix
  12. Journey
  13. Creedence Clearwater Revival
  14. Guns N' Roses
  15. Metallica
  16. Queen
  17. Nirvana
  18. Iron Maiden
  19. David Bowie
  20. Foo Fighters
  21. Slipknot
  22. Black Sabbath
  23. Stone Temple Pilots
  24. Van Halen
  25. Bad Company
  26.  Stevie Ray Vaughan
  27. Lynyrd Skynyrd
  28. Green Day
  29. Ramones
  30. Bon Jovi
  31. Tool
  32.  Red Hot Chili Peppers
  33. Poison
  34. The Police
  35. Janis Joplin
  36. Misfits
  37. Weezer
  38. Blondie
  39. Scorpions
  40. The Who
  41.  Doors
  42. Prince
  43. Elvis Presley
  44. Billy Idol
  45. Alice In Chains
  46. Rush
  47. Fleetwood Mac
  48. Johnny Cash
  49. Bob Marley
  50. Motörhead

About RockMerch
RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2021, RockMerch celebrated its twentieth anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.

ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.

