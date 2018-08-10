Pinkberry Introduces New Banana Bread Flavor

"Pinkberry is thrilled to be introducing this fun and delicious flavor," said Melissa Hubbell, director of marketing for Pinkberry. "With our new Banana Nut Waffles combination, made with our new Banana Bread Frozen Yogurt, brunch can last all day!"

Promotional Flavor:

Banana Bread

Promotional Combination:

Banana Nut Waffles – Banana Bread Frozen Yogurt topped with fresh sliced bananas, candied pecans, a waffle cookie and a drizzle of real maple syrup.

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 34 countries.

