Pinkberry Introduces New Mango and Tajín Combination Just in Time for Summer

"Mango frozen yogurt is the perfect summertime treat" said Lindsay Seli, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The Tajín and lime wedge paired with the Mango frozen yogurt have a powerful punch of flavor that is the perfect combination of sweet and spice!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their favorite treat with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Mango Frozen Yogurt is available at participating U.S. Pinkberry stores now until August 15.

Promotional Flavor:

Mango Frozen Yogurt

Promotional Combination:

Mango Frozen Yogurt – try it with freshly cut mango, Tajín, and a lime wedge

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About TAJÍN

TAJÍN is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, TAJÍN International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading Chili-Lime seasoning in Mexico and in the U.S., Tajín is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary. It is also a great addition to meats and beverages. TAJÍN is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world class chilies bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the US as a packaged and branded product to be sold at wholesale and retail. Tajín is sold in more than 24,000 point of sale in the U.S. www.tajin.com

