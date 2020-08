Pinkberry Introduces New Watermelon Lime Frozen Yogurt

"The delicious combination of watermelon and lime brings a sweet but tart taste that guests will go wild over," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Pinkberry is known for creating unique and vibrant swirly goodness, and this Watermelon Lime frozen yogurt is no exception!"

Promotional Flavor:

Watermelon Lime frozen yogurt

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service, and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

