Pinkberry Is "Fall Ready" with New Pinkbee's Salted Butter Caramel Flavor

"Heat waves continue across the country but here at Pinkberry, we are ready for cooler weather," said Melissa Hubbell, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "So until then, we are just going to cool down and indulge in a classic fall flavor at the same time with our new Salted Butter Caramel!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their favorite treat with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Pinkbee's® Salted Butter Caramel

Promotional Combination:

Pinkbee's® Salted Butter Caramel topped with sea salt and a caramel drizzle

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry

Related Links

https://www.pinkberry.com

