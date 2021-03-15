Pinkberry Reimagines Strawberry Lemonade as a Frozen Yogurt Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), the beloved frozen yogurt concept, is celebrating the start of Spring with a refreshing new flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. This tart swirl will be available in stores for a limited time until May 20.

Strawberry Lemonade frozen yogurt is delicious on its own, or topped with fresh strawberries and pineapple to add a hint of sweetness.

Pinkberry® is celebrating the start of Spring with a refreshing new flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Pinkberry)

"We really wanted to capture the essence of outdoor picnics and warmer weather with our new flavor," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Strawberry Lemonade is so nostalgic it will fast-forward you right into summer!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Strawberry Lemonade

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry

Related Links

www.Pinkberry.com

