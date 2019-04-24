Pinkberry Releases UglyDolls Movie-Inspired Frozen Yogurt Flavor

This refreshing tart flavor will also be featured as a combination called Moxy's Kiwi Strawberry Swirl , inspired by the main character, Moxy. Made with Kiwi Strawberry frozen yogurt topped with fresh, hand-cut kiwis, strawberries and a sprinkle of candy hearts, Moxy's Strawberry Kiwi Swirl will be the ugliest Pinkberry treat yet!

Kiwi Strawberry Frozen Yogurt is available at participating U.S. Pinkberry stores now until June 6.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. In 2015, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About STXfilms

STXfilms is a division of STX Entertainment, a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About Allied Global Marketing

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, 500 strong across 23 offices in North America and Europe, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality and consumer brands.

SOURCE Pinkberry

Related Links

https://www.pinkberry.com/

