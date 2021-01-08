Pinkberry Revisits the Classics with Original and Chocolate Hazelnut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeten up your New Year with The Original Swirly Goodness at Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com), featuring refreshing, tart Original and decadent Chocolate Hazelnut, the classic frozen yogurt flavors our customers first fell in love with.

And, get your spoons ready for National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6. Pinkberry will be celebrating with a Buy One Swirl, Get One Free deal, good for an Original with toppings, of equal or lesser value. The BOGO promotion will be valid in stores and online.

Sweeten up your New Year with The Original Swirly Goodness at Pinkberry®. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Pinkberry)

"This year we're bringing it back to the basics with our Original and Chocolate Hazelnut flavors," said Melissa Hubbel, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Paired with our fresh fruits and premium toppings, it's the perfect way to savor the start of 2021."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Guests can also save time by ordering Pinkberry online at participating locations. For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

SOURCE Pinkberry