Pinkberry Teams Up with the 'AQUAMAN' Movie to bring Fans a New Frozen Yogurt Flavor

The new tart flavor will also be featured as a combination called Aquaman's Pineapple Colada Wave . Made with Pineapple Colada frozen yogurt and topped with fresh sliced pineapple and metallic-toned sprinkles, Aquaman's Pineapple Colada Wave is a powerful new blend that is sure to please.

"We are ecstatic to team up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Aquaman," said Lindsay Seli, national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The new Pineapple Colada flavor and super-powered combination are sure to be a hit on both land and sea!"

Pineapple Colada Frozen Yogurt is available at participating U.S. Pinkberry stores now until January 4. For more information or store locations visit www.Pinkberry.com, "Like" Pinkberry on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @Pinkberry or on Instagram @PinkberrySwirl.

Promotional Flavor:

Pineapple Colada

Promotional Combination:

Aquaman's Pineapple Colada Wave

About Aquaman

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beall, based on characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC. The film is produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Peter Safran Production, a James Wan Film, Aquaman. The film is set to hit theaters December 21st in 3D and 2D and IMAX, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 34 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

For more information about Aquaman, visit www.Aquamanmovie.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry

Related Links

http://www.pinkberry.com

