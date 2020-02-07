PinkCherry Announces America's Sexiest Cities

PinkCherry Shares American Cities Ranking Based on 2019 Sex Toy Sales Statistics

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry , a leading online store for adult novelty, intimacy, and lingerie products, has revealed their eighth edition of the "sexiness" ranking of American cities with population 150,000 or more based on most dollars spent per person on sex toys and sexy lingerie in each city in 2019.

The list of top five sexiest cities includes:

Atlanta, Georgia Orlando, Florida Washington, DC Salt Lake City, Utah Nashville, Tennessee

In comparison to the previous year's statistics, Atlanta and Orlando remain at #1 and #2 respectively. Washington, DC beat Salt Lake City to #3. Salt Lake City moved down to #4. Minneapolis moved from #5 to #7. A surprise development this year was Nashville moving up from #13 to #5, entering the Top 5, and kicking Minneapolis down to #7.

In Atlanta, the #1 sexiest American city, the top best selling sex toys were:

The Original Magic Wand vibrating massager GoodHead's Helping Head oral sex enhancer Womanizer Liberty clitoral stimulator

In Orlando, the 2nd sexiest city in the US, the top most popular sex toys were:

The top five adult novelty and intimacy brand name products most frequently bought in the US in 2019 were mostly female and couple focused:

The list of top 50 sexiest cities in America:

Atlanta, Georgia Orlando, Florida Washington, DC Salt Lake City, Utah Nashville, Tennessee Dallas, Texas Minneapolis, Minnesota Seattle, Washington Birmingham, Alabama Denver, Colorado San Francisco, California Cincinnati, Ohio Grand Rapids, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri Charlotte, North Carolina Boston, Massachusetts Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Miami, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Tampa, Florida Kansas City, Missouri Sacramento, California New Orleans, Louisiana Omaha, Nebraska Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arlington, Virginia Raleigh, North Carolina Newark, New Jersey Portland, Oregon Irvine, California Virginia Beach, Virginia Providence, Rhode Island Springfield, Missouri Jackson, Mississippi Detroit, Michigan Columbus, Ohio Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Knoxville, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Jersey City, New Jersey Los Angeles, California San Diego, California Boise, Idaho Memphis, Tennessee Reno, Nevada Vancouver, Washington Eugene, Oregon

The list of all 173 cities with population 150,000 or more ranked based on most dollars spent per person in 2019 can be accessed here .

Can't find your city because it's smaller than 150,000 inhabitants? Have a look at the list of 644 cities in the US with population 50,000 and over.

Journalists or bloggers in search of more information or city-specific data on sex toy and lingerie sales can contact newsroom@pinkcherry.com today.

