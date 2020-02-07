PinkCherry Announces America's Sexiest Cities

PinkCherry Shares American Cities Ranking Based on 2019 Sex Toy Sales Statistics

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry, a leading online store for adult novelty, intimacy, and lingerie products, has revealed their eighth edition of the "sexiness" ranking of American cities with population 150,000 or more based on most dollars spent per person on sex toys and sexy lingerie in each city in 2019.

The list of top five sexiest cities includes:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Washington, DC
  4. Salt Lake City, Utah
  5. Nashville, Tennessee

In comparison to the previous year's statistics, Atlanta and Orlando remain at #1 and #2 respectively. Washington, DC beat Salt Lake City to #3. Salt Lake City moved down to #4. Minneapolis moved from #5 to #7. A surprise development this year was Nashville moving up from #13 to #5, entering the Top 5, and kicking Minneapolis down to #7.

In Atlanta, the #1 sexiest American city, the top best selling sex toys were:

  1. The Original Magic Wand vibrating massager
  2. GoodHead's Helping Head oral sex enhancer
  3. Womanizer Liberty clitoral stimulator

In Orlando, the 2nd sexiest city in the US, the top most popular sex toys were:

  1. Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clitoral stimulator
  2. PinkCherry Multi-Speed rabbit vibrator
  3. We-Vibe Touch petite clitoral massager

The top five adult novelty and intimacy brand name products most frequently bought in the US in 2019 were mostly female and couple focused:

  1. PinkCherry Water-Based Lubricant and Anti-Bacterial Toy Cleaner
  2. Womanizer Liberty and Premium clitoral stimulators
  3. Vibratex Original Magic Wand and its Rechargeable version
  4. We-Vibe Sync couples vibrator
  5. Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clitoral stimulator

The list of top 50 sexiest cities in America:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Washington, DC
  4. Salt Lake City, Utah
  5. Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Dallas, Texas
  7. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  8. Seattle, Washington
  9. Birmingham, Alabama
  10. Denver, Colorado
  11. San Francisco, California
  12. Cincinnati, Ohio
  13. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  14. St. Louis, Missouri
  15. Charlotte, North Carolina
  16. Boston, Massachusetts
  17. Austin, Texas
  18. Chicago, Illinois
  19. Miami, Florida
  20. Madison, Wisconsin
  21. Tampa, Florida
  22. Kansas City, Missouri
  23. Sacramento, California
  24. New Orleans, Louisiana
  25. Omaha, Nebraska
  26. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  27. Arlington, Virginia
  28. Raleigh, North Carolina
  29. Newark, New Jersey
  30. Portland, Oregon
  31. Irvine, California
  32. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  33. Providence, Rhode Island
  34. Springfield, Missouri
  35. Jackson, Mississippi
  36. Detroit, Michigan
  37. Columbus, Ohio
  38. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  39. Knoxville, Tennessee
  40. Las Vegas, Nevada
  41. Houston, Texas
  42. Louisville, Kentucky
  43. Jersey City, New Jersey
  44. Los Angeles, California
  45. San Diego, California
  46. Boise, Idaho
  47. Memphis, Tennessee
  48. Reno, Nevada
  49. Vancouver, Washington
  50. Eugene, Oregon

The list of all 173 cities with population 150,000 or more ranked based on most dollars spent per person in 2019 can be accessed here.

Can't find your city because it's smaller than 150,000 inhabitants? Have a look at the list of 644 cities in the US with population 50,000 and over.

Journalists or bloggers in search of more information or city-specific data on sex toy and lingerie sales can contact newsroom@pinkcherry.com today.

About PinkCherry
PinkCherry.com together with its wholesale division pinkcherrywholesale.com is a leading one-stop sex toy shop in America. Carrying a variety of 7,000+ products, PinkCherry operates a total of 110,000 sq ft warehouse space in the US and Canada. The company provides the best selection of adult products and lingerie along with competitive pricing, real-time inventory, fast shipping, and superior customer service.

