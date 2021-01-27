PinkCherry Unveils Interactive Sex Map Highlighting America's Sexiest Cities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry, North America's leading online retailer of adult novelty products for sexual health and wellness, including premium sex toys and lingerie, released their 9th edition of "America's Sexiest Cities" interactive sex map, opening our eyes to the cities of passion - and what toys and pleasurable products are striking their fancy.

PinkCherry's map scanned over 250 cities from coast to coast, with cities in all 50 states getting a mention. In New York City, for example, the focus seemed to be zoned in on women's pleasure; however, lovers in Dallas seem to find toys for partners pretty steamy.

With the pandemic lockdown orders still in place in many cities across the country, people are dreaming of ways to keep things hot and heavy at home – and it doesn't involve playing Parcheesi in most cases. Without a doubt, it's been a lonely year. With Valentine's Day around the corner, PinkCherry's interactive sex map tells us that singles and couples alike in Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston (our Sexiest Top 5) have spent the year getting to know more about their role-play desires, vibrator fantasies, and passion for something sensual when it comes to bondage.

In addition to the sexiest cities, PinkCherry also lists the top sex products and toys of each city including vibrators from the top selling brands like We Vibe Moxie, a panty vibe that includes an app, so you control the sensations for yourself or your partner.

"Over the last year we have seen a significant rise in new customers visiting PinkCherry," explained CEO Daniel Freedman. "People have been focused on their overall wellbeing, and sexual health and wellness plays a large role in that."

With Sin City (Las Vegas) beating everyone out for that coveted #1 spot, it's clear that Americans still see the "Land of Lights" as pretty hot and steamy. Find out if your city made the list, but we should warn you - the results may surprise you!

US Top 20 Sexiest Cities List

1. Las Vegas Nevada 2. Dallas Texas 3. Chicago Illinois 4. Atlanta Georgia 5. Houston Texas 6. San Francisco California 7. San Antonio Texas 8. Denver Colorado 9. Seattle Washington 10. New York New York 11. Boston Massachusetts 12. Portland Oregon 13. San Diego California 14. Washington District of Columbia 15. Los Angeles California 16. Minneapolis Minnesota 17. Phoenix Arizona 18. Philadelphia Pennsylvania 19. Detroit Michigan 20. Tampa Florida

