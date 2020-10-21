Pinna Announces Original Podcast Adventure Series, Dream Breachers, in Collaboration with Acclaimed Middle-Grade and Young Adult Author Tara Altebrando

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced the release of a new Pinna Original podcast series, Dream Breachers. In collaboration with acclaimed middle-grade and Young Adult (YA) author, Tara Altebrando, the new 10-episode series takes listeners on an adventure where unlikely heroes find themselves in unbelievable situations.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with top authors in the industry to develop premium and exclusive content for our Pinna listeners. Tara Altebrando brings her depth of experience creating award-winning YA stories to this new fantasy podcast series for our middle-grade audience," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "Our listeners love fantasy and adventure and Dream Breachers delivers on both. Tara really gets the essence of what it is like to be 12 and Dream Breachers dives into both middle school and the world of dreams, putting our listeners in two places where it feels like anything can happen!"

When a tween boy discovers that he has the ability to move freely between the world of dreams and reality, he quickly finds himself living a nightmare. Evan Reklis has always had vivid dreams but the one he has on the eve of his 12th birthday—in which his parents give him a dog named Luna—feels especially real. So when he wakes up and realizes it was just a dream, disappointment sets in. But not for long. Because, wait…what's that barking? Luna's in his room! So, it wasn't a dream? With the help of his friends, a reappearing stranger and a mysterious organization called the Dream Academy, Evan must confront his greatest fears to discover what it means to be a dream breacher.

"Working with Pinna has been a dream," says Altebrando. "The audio space is so exciting across the board right now and Pinna is leading the way creating amazing content for young audiences. I came to this collaboration as a fan of Pinna's library and am thrilled to be partnered up. As someone who is mostly a novelist, I've found the deep collaboration that went into a production on the scale of Dream Breachers to be incredibly fun and rewarding."

Pinna is an audio-first children's media company offering the first and only ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service that delivers breakthrough, original audio programming curated and created for kids 3-12 that includes podcasts, music and audiobooks. Pinna creates and produces award-winning original podcasts and audio programming and partners with best-in-class brands and top creative talent worldwide to deliver innovative audio programming to kids globally.

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. After a 30-day free trial, subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual plan. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS,Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm.

