Pinna Announces Original Podcast Mystery Series, Opal Watson: Private Eye Starring Visually Impaired Girl Detective With A Knack For Mystery-Solving

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna, the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced the release of three original podcast series. Capitalizing on the enormous popularity of mysteries and superheroes in the kids' space, Pinna delivers on the thrills of these genres. Opal Watson: Private Eye, a mystery series featuring an 11-year old girl who has a knack for detective work and who is visually impaired, premieres October 23. A to Z Mysteries: Clue Club, inspired by, and based on, the Random House Children's Books best-selling chapter book series with over 10 million copies in print, launched today. The first three episodes of Hero Hotel, based on Yehudi Mercado's graphic novel are available now. Disrupting kids' entertainment with a fresh approach to audio, Pinna builds quality, captivating content designed for a diverse and global community from the ground up.

"For Pinna Original podcasts, our goal is for all kids to see themselves in our stories; For example, our upcoming Original series 'Opal Watson: Private Eye' will draw in young listeners through a constantly expanding series of mysteries that challenge a smart, relatable heroine while also giving them a window into Opal's growing abilities and independence as she navigates the challenges of Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative disease that impairs her vision," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "And we're thrilled to be partnering with Random House Children's Books on 'A to Z Mysteries: Clue Club' based on their bestselling series. This podcast gives listeners a chance to join the club, helping their favorite characters Dink, Josh, and Ruth Rose as they solve a new mystery in Green Lawn in every episode. And in 'Hero Hotel', a laugh-out-loud comedy adventure, we meet a boy named Chet who finds his own power in a hotel for superheroes. Each Pinna Original production is put before a discerning panel of kid testers, ensuring that all of our listeners will eagerly put down their screens to tune in."

Opal Watson: Private Eye, written by best-selling children's book author, Natasha Tarpley, debuts October 23. At age 11, Opal already has her own thriving mystery-solving business helping family members and neighbors in her apartment building find anything from lost pets to missing packages. Over the course of the series, a larger mystery unfolds, and Opal goes from a girl who prefers to play it safe, to one who develops the confidence and skills to try new things and explore new and exciting places.

"To create a story that is both entertaining and authentic, we worked closely with a team of experts from the Chicago Lighthouse and Helen Keller Services New York," said Amy Kraft, Director of Development and Children's Programming at Pinna. "Their input informed Opal's character development and key story elements, such as the integration of orientation and mobility training into the story arc, something kids with low-vision will be familiar with and other kids will be interested to learn. In addition, we were thrilled to cast newcomer Maya Graves, who herself is visually impaired and brings a real understanding of Opal to the role."

ADDITIONAL PINNA ORIGINALS DEBUTING THIS OCTOBER:

A TO Z MYSTERIES: CLUE CLUB – Inspired by the original Random House chapter book series, Pinna's A to Z Mysteries: Clue Club features all new mysteries that invite listeners to join the Clue Club with Dink, Josh, and Ruth Rose. They'll have to piece together clues, interview witnesses and discover suspects to solve mysteries all over Green Lawn. This podcast has kids hone their detective skills using sound design that alerts listeners to clues that may be important, and kids get to feel like they're actively participating in mystery-solving with their favorite characters. The first episode of Clue Club premiered today with one new episode launching each week. Season two is already in the works for a 2020 premiere. The show is recommended for kids 6 and older.

HERO HOTEL - Streaming now, tune into the first action packed season (10-episodes) of Hero Hotel to hear how Pinna brings to life Mercado's graphic novel (originally published by Fanbase Press). Hero Hotel tells the story of Chet who is sent to work at his Grandma Zee's hotel for superheroes. When supervillains, intergalactic robots and trash monsters invade the hotel – and all the heroes are on vacation and unwilling to lift a finger – it's up to Chet, his super-powered cat Boomer, and the rest of the Hero Hotel staff to save the day. Listeners will follow Chet's adventures to see if he can remain an under-appreciated hero, or if he'll succumb to a prophesy of villainy. The series is recommended for kids 8 and older, with a new episode rolling out each week exclusively on Pinna.

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. After a 30-day free trial, subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual plan. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids. Began in 2017 as a pilot project under Panoply Media, Pinna LLC is a stand-alone entity backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With over 1000 podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS and Android app stores both domestically and internationally. For more information visit www.pinna.fm.

SOURCE Pinna LLC

Related Links

https://pinna.fm

