Pinnacle Advertising Partners with Comscore for Local and National Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that full-service marketing agency Pinnacle Advertising will be using its census-representative TV measurement at both the local and national level. The new agreement includes Comscore's automotive advanced audiences.

Pinnacle Advertising's motto "Never Settle" defines its performance-driven approach to client success, and their seasoned leadership team has built a culture that emphasizes curiosity and bold ideas to deliver winning strategies. Working with marquee brands, including Weather Tech, Camping World and several automotive leaders, the Pinnacle team has a track record for shaping client brands and inspiring consumer action.

Along with its strategic and creative expertise, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based agency offers a full complement of capabilities that includes media planning and buying, measurement and analytics, production and program management.

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Pinnacle Advertising," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "In today's cross-screen environment, it is critical to capture consumer behavior regardless of where they are viewing content. Pinnacle has been a leader in using unified audience insights to build and execute multi-platform plans with real time optimization for its clients."

"We have been impressed at how Comscore's granular advanced audience information enables us to unlock insights on behalf of our clients, and the upcoming integration of over 10 million additional households into Comscore's measurement footprint will bolster the precision and stability that Comscore is known for in the industry," said Michael Magnusson, Founder and CEO, Pinnacle Advertising. "Just as importantly, Comscore's team has consistently gone above and beyond to help us maximize their insights for both planning and buying. As we look to a new year, we know that our partnership with Comscore sets the best direction for our agency and our clients."

Comscore is a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. The strength of Comscore's information is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business, which has experienced double-digit year over year growth in new business each year since 2017.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

