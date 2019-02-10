"Pinnacle at Peacefield," Critically-needed Affordable Seniors Housing Development, Breaks Ground In Hollywood, FL

Representatives from Pinnacle Housing Group were joined by City of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr, City of Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez, Citi Community Capital Director Barry Krinsky and other local dignitaries.

Named after the ancestral home of one of America's Founding Fathers, John Adams, Pinnacle at Peacefield will offer 120 units of senior housing (age 62+) on land assembled by the City of Hollywood and the Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency. The community will contain 72 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units in three low-rise buildings on Adams Street west of S. Dixie Highway. The community will offer the latest in quality affordable design, and each building will have its own dedicated common facilities including a lounge/meeting space, computer center, outdoor patio, fitness facility and medical evaluation room. Pinnacle at Peacefield will offer residents an array of programs tailored to seniors' unique needs, such as 24/7 property management support for urgent issues, daily resident assurance check-in, computer training, and daily on-site supervised activities designed to promote wellness, education and social engagement. Projected rents will range from $380 to $835 for a one-bedroom home and $456 to $1,022 for a two-bedroom residence.

Timothy Wheat, Regional Vice President of Pinnacle Housing Group observed that "we are reaching a crisis-level shortage of housing for seniors in Florida. We are elated to provide 120 units along with much needed services and support that will make elderly lives easier."

People interested in future residency can check the Pinnacle at Peacefield page on Pinnacle's website in the late summer for more information regarding pre-leasing contact information. Construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2020.

