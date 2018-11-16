Pinnacle Bank Moves to .bank Domain

GILROY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK), headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced today, that in order to better serve their clients, their website will migrate to pinnacle.bank on Monday, December 17, 2018. The .bank domain is an internet domain for the banking community. The .bank domain delivers a more secure, easily identifiable channel for trusted communications between Pinnacle Bank and their clients. Only verified members of the banking community may own .bank domains. The .bank will take the place of the traditional .com that the bank currently uses.

With the transition to pinnacle.bank, Pinnacle Bank clients can be assured that when they visit the new website, or communicate with the Bank electronically, enhanced security and verification requirements are in place which will reduce the risk of cyber threats and enable Pinnacle Bank to build on their highly trusted secure environment. The .bank domain is exclusive to the banking industry and provides a level of security unmatched in traditional top level domains such as .com and .net. The strict controls in place mitigate cyber security risk and allow Pinnacle Bank to better protect their clients.

"We are delighted to adopt .bank for our internet operations," stated Jeff Payne, President & CEO. "The increased value of pinnacle.bank enables us to build a high-trust environment for our clients and provide a more secure domain to better protect them from cybercrime attacks."

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Salinas. Beginning on Monday, visit them at www.pinnacle.bank for more information.

