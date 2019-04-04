Pinnacle Bank Promotes Tony Marandos to Executive Vice President, Regional President

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Marandos. Tony has been with Pinnacle Bank since September 2009 and has contributed to the banks growth and success. In his new role, Mr. Marandos will be leading relationship managers from both Gilroy and Salinas," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this promotion we are continuing to strengthen the Bank's position to grow within the markets we serve."

Mr. Marandos began his career at Wells Fargo Bank as a credit analyst and loan examiner before joining Pacific Capital Bancorp in 1995 where he rose to Senior Vice President/Private Banking Division Manager of their Wealth Management Group. Tony received his M.B.A. from Monterey Institute of International Studies in 1992. Tony is an avid volunteer. He is currently the Treasurer for GoKids, Inc., President of the Gavilan College Educational Foundation and was previously President of Gilroy Sunrise Rotary. Tony is an avid bike rider and served as Commissioner of the City of Gilroy's Bicycle Pedestrian Commission. Mr. Marandos resides in Gilroy with his wife and son.

"I am very excited to be taking on this new role as Regional President. Pinnacle Bank is the areas leader in community business banking and I am proud to be a part of the Pinnacle Bank team," stated Mr. Marandos. "I look forward to working with our clients and team of experienced bankers as we continue to build on the Bank's success."

