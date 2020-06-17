Pinnacle Converting Equipment & Services, LLC Relocates and Sets the Stage for Significant Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas F. Kepper, owner and manager of Charlotte-based Pinnacle Converting Equipment & Services, LLC ("Pinnacle"), is pleased to announce the relocation of their business to a newly renovated and much larger facility located at 11325-A Nations Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28134.

Kepper said, "This move is part of a long-term strategy to support the growing needs of our customers, maintain a high level of customer service and fast response times, and to substantially increase our physical and technical capabilities. Since I acquired this business six years ago, Pinnacle has been blessed with wonderful customers and opportunities that have resulted in significant growth, and this new facility lays the foundation for the next decade. Pinnacle will continue to execute its differentiated business model to aggressively grow all its product lines – custom converting equipment, related parts and technical service and contract converting services – both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Pinnacle has been in Charlotte since 1995, is now ISO9001:2015 certified, and is proud of its Made in America heritage. Its custom converting equipment, which is known for its high-quality and ruggedness, is custom designed, engineered, and manufactured for unique, demanding applications with a focus on automation and advanced technologies. Its equipment is used for converting a wide variety of substrates in healthcare, aerospace, battery, automotive, construction and other critical end uses throughout North America.

Pinnacle's new location is in the heart of Charlotte's industrial district at the corner of Westinghouse Boulevard and Nations Ford Road. Kepper adds, "Our new location will positively impact the customer experience. This prime location in Charlotte, which is in close proximity to the airport, I-77, I-485 and I-85, will make travel easier for clients visiting our facility and enhance access to our supply chain. Client design input and machine testing are all vital for the projects that we work on here. Overall, this relocation is a "win-win" for us and our valued customers and suppliers."

About Pinnacle Converting Equipment

Founded in 1995, Pinnacle Converting Equipment & Services, LLC builds custom machines to assist in manufacturing products used in industries ranging from aerospace to healthcare. Our specialties include slitter rewinders, sheeting machines, laminating and custom converting machine integrations designed and built to automate processes in demanding industrial manufacturing environments.

Our team of specialists consists of highly experienced and trained Machine Designers, Control Engineers, Machinists, Welders, Painters, as well as Electrical and Mechanical Assembly Technicians. Production is predominately in-house, which achieves rapid response to customer's needs while producing productive, reliable, and versatile machine solutions and services to maximize value to our customers.

SOURCE Pinnacle Converting Equipment & Services, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pinnacleconverting.com

