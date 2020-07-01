Pinnacle Foundation Repair partners with EnerBank USA

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair has announced that it is partnering with credit provider EnerBank USA to offer customers financing options across its service lines. Customers will now choose between paying for foundation repairs upfront, or in a series of installments.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair says that customers can now select between two financing options if they decide to pay later. The first is a "12-Month Same as Cash" offering with zero percent interest for customers who pay back the loan within 365 days (with a 17.99 percent fixed APR after that). And the second is a five-year financing deal with a 6.99 percent interest fee. Customers could get funds for their projects as soon as twenty-four hours after applying, according to the company. Applications will not affect credit score, it says.

FDIC member EnerBank USA will provide both loans via a quick phone application process. Customers will be able to contact the lender directly for "a decision in minutes." If EnerBank agrees to grant the loan, it will liaise with Pinnacle Foundation Repair, make the payment, and then assume responsibility for the liability.

EnerBank is a specialist in home improvement loans. The firm's latest partnership with Pinnacle Foundation Repair is the latest in a series of similar deals with other businesses over recent months, including solar panel installers. For Pinnacle Foundation Repair customers, the new arrangement is a welcome addition. Many are experiencing COVID-related disruption to their regular incomes and can no longer afford to pay for foundation repairs out of pocket.

The new loan options will make it easier for residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area to access the firm's time-sensitive services. Homeowners wanting mud jacking, transition pier, drilled pier, helical piers, draining, tunneling, and steel pier foundation services can avoid paying today and spread the cost over the coming months and years, depending on the option they choose. As a result, critical foundation repairs will be able to continue, despite a challenging trading environment.

Those interested in Pinnacle Foundation Repair new financing options should visit the company's website or get in contact with a customer service representative on 972-251-0018.

