Pinnacle Holding Co., LLC Acquiring Essex Securities, LLC

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Holding Co., LLC (Pinnacle), a financial and employee servicing firm headquartered in Syracuse, NY, announced today that they are in the process of acquiring Essex Securities, LLC. (Essex). Essex is a broker‐dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Pinnacle has numerous subsidiaries in the financial services business, including a registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisers, a professional employer organization, and an insurance agency. Mr. Gregg Kidd, Pinnacle's CEO, stated "All of us at Pinnacle are pleased and excited about the acquisition of Essex. Essex is a great fit in our organization as well as a key step in our continuing national growth strategy. The addition of Essex to the Pinnacle family creates great synergies for both Essex and many of the Pinnacle companies. One of the additional assets in the deal is to work closely with Mr. Ted Charles, the CEO of Essex. Mr. Charles has many years of successfully building companies in the financial services industry, especially the building and public offering of Investors Capital Corp."

Essex was established in 1994 and currently has branch offices in 9 states. Mr. Charles stated "I am pleased to announce our relationship with Pinnacle. This is a very exciting opportunity for both companies, as well as our employees and agents. With this collaboration, we are able to offer our clients enhanced expertise and access to a larger array of investment opportunities through Pinnacle. We feel that Essex and Pinnacle are two highly compatible firms. Each holding similar values and philosophies on doing business; providing clients with the highest standards in personalized service while delivering the best solutions for client's individual financial needs."

The Pinnacle Family of Companies maintains New York offices in New York City, Syracuse, Auburn, Fayetteville, Rochester, Buffalo, and Albany, with additional offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

