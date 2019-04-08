Pinnacle Investments, LLC Opens Office in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Investments, LLC ("Pinnacle"), a New York-based investment advisor/broker-dealer, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Boca Raton, Florida.

"While we already have a presence in Florida, the opening of our new Boca Raton office reflects the importance of the Florida market to our national expansion plan," said CEO, Ryan York. "Our track record of providing superior service to our clients, along with our ability to seamlessly support Financial Advisors regardless of their geographic location, has allowed us to attract top talent," added York.

Pinnacle offers higher payouts, the possibility of equity participation, along with responsive compliance, operations and marketing departments that are readily available to the needs of our Advisors. Pinnacle's philosophy is that Financial Advisors, across the country, have the tools, systems and support they need to grow their businesses.

About Pinnacle Investments, LLC

Pinnacle Investments, LLC is an investment-adviser/broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"). Founded in 1995, Pinnacle Investments manages investment and brokerage accounts for individuals and institutions. Pinnacle Investments is a proud member of the Pinnacle Family of Companies, a diversified group of firms including those specializing in asset management, personal and commercial insurance, payroll, human resources and benefits.

