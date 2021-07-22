Pinnacle Series by Eagle Point Software Partners with CADPRO

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series has announced a partnership with CADPRO, a New Zealand-based provider of design and data management solutions for manufacturers, designers and contractors.

"We are thrilled to welcome CADPRO into the Pinnacle Series family," shared John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software. "We are excited to partner with a firm strong in developing solutions for the BIM industry."

The Pinnacle Series AEC e-learning system features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources, enabling long-term employee training and on-demand problem-solving.

"CADPRO is delighted to partner with Eagle Point and offer the Pinnacle Series system. The end user features and collaborative nature of Pinnacle Series make it an ideal online training solution. The quality and variety of training content that Pinnacle Series provides will assist in meeting our client's online training and support needs," shared Shane Beaman, General Manager at CADPRO Systems.

The Pinnacle Series and CADPRO Joint Webinar:

The Power of Pinnacle Series: An Introduction

26th August, 2021

11:00am NZST / 9:00am AEST

More details and registration here

Speakers include Pinnacle Series' Rosan Otto (Partner Manager) and Haley Lundgren (Customer Success Manager), plus CADPRO System's Marcel van Oosterom (Digital Transformation & Implementation Lead) and Patricia Monteiro (Training & Sales Coordinator).

About Pinnacle Series

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of engineers, architects and construction technologists who deliver the leading AEC and manufacturing development and productivity platform to 240,000+ global registered users. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content created by industry professionals, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on LinkedIn; Twitter; YouTube.

About CADPRO Systems

Founded in 1992, CADPRO Systems is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and leading supplier of professional Computer Aided Design (CAD) / Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technology in New Zealand. The firm helps businesses adopt, optimize and transform the use of design software, with extensive expertise in providing BIM technology to architects, engineers, contractors and owner/operators. CADPRO designs for manufacturing and CNC enablement, and CNC post processor development and customization. www.cadpro.co.nz

SOURCE Eagle Point Software

Related Links

eaglepoint.com/

