Pinnacle Treatment Centers Breaks Ground On Addiction Treatment Campus in Southcentral Indiana

The campus will be called Recovery Works Martinsville and offer treatment for adult men and women through a full continuum of care including medically monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs with recovery homes, and outpatient opioid addiction treatment.

After years of progress in reducing overdoses among Hoosiers, Indiana experienced record increases in overdoses and naloxone administrations—a byproduct of the isolation, stress, fear and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger.

A special guest speaker at Pinnacle's groundbreaking ceremony, Huntsinger addressed approximately 50 individuals in attendance. "As I thought about this facility, I couldn't help but reflect on the name, Recovery Works. Because recovery does work. It's why on day one of his administration, Gov. Holcomb called for an all-hands-on-deck approach in combatting the drug epidemic. And it's been our top priority ever since. But recovery doesn't happen overnight. It takes time. It takes strength, will, and most importantly, community. It takes neighbors who are willing to show up and stand before local governing boards and voice their support for a treatment center in their own backyard. It takes elected officials and community leaders working together to ensure that systems to prevent, treat and sustain recovery are present in our communities. It takes the justice system, drug courts and probation, trying new programs, trying new ways of doing things. It takes our friends, our family members, our co-workers, to accept that addiction is a disease. And while the state has a role to play, so much of the care and work to prevent substance use disorder at its core, and to support people in recovery, is best accomplished here at the local level in places like Martinsville."

Pinnacle Treatment Centers has operated in Indiana for nearly five years and has worked closely with state and local officials on expansion of services and locations to meet the growing need.

"Recovery Works Martinsville is probably the first comprehensive addiction treatment campus in the state, and it might even be the first in the country," said Joseph Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "This campus will truly allow us to meet people where they're willing to accept care. Whatever we can do with whatever services we can provide to help start the process to get you the care you need to save your life, we'll do it. We're truly grateful to be part of Martinsville."

Pritchard, who started his personal journey through recovery 45 years ago and has made it his life's mission to help others, said one of the first steps in offering care is identifying where the need is. Pinnacle prides itself on its collaborative approach in developing community-based solutions where they are needed most.

"We knew they were looking at different sites, and we realized this is something we needed here," said City of Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin. "If we are all honest with ourselves, we know all of our families are affected in some way by addiction. With Pinnacle coming to Martinsville, this gives us a quality facility that's going to offer professional care to help our residents, our family members, to overcome their addiction."

Pinnacle's other locations in Indiana include: Recovery Works Merrillville and Recovery Works Cambridge City, both detox and residential treatment centers with outpatient services and recovery homes. Pinnacle also operates five Recovery Works centers in Kentucky, and two in Ohio, in addition to approximately 100 outpatient locations in multiple states.

Recovery Works Martinsville will accept most major insurance and Medicaid. Individuals seeking services there will experience timely, responsive, competent access to the right service to meet his/her needs. Quality care will be delivered through a dedicated multi-disciplinary treatment team comprised of medical, nursing, licensed clinical therapists, and support staff. In staffing the center, Pinnacle plans to add as many as 100 new jobs to the area.

The 38,000-square-foot residential facility will feature separate living quarters for men and women, individual and group therapy rooms, several milieu areas (therapeutic spaces for recreation), a full-service kitchen, a nursing station and more.

The program will provide individualized treatment incorporating a variety of evidence-based interventions and practices. Behavior therapies in individual, family, and group counseling are the most commonly used forms of drug abuse treatment. Medications are an important element of treatment for many patients, especially when combined with counseling and behavior therapies. This is referred to as medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and is the gold standard of care for opioid addiction.

Designed by architect Chris Stone, the project is slated for completion later this year. Indianapolis-based Obsidian Development is the developer of the property; Capitol Construction is handling all construction.

"Our goal is to create a community of acceptance, healing and restoration. We are here to serve," Pritchard added.

