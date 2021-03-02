Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Brilliant Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community

BRILLIANT, Ohio, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse, has opened Brilliant Treatment Services in Jefferson County, Ohio. Located at 1479 3rd Street in Brilliant, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 16th outpatient opioid addiction treatment center in the Buckeye State. In addition, Pinnacle operates a detox unit (Ravenna); a residential treatment center (Columbus); and partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs with recovery homes (Columbus).

COVID has been at the forefront of everyone's minds and it's likely COVID that has worsened the opioid crisis as it rages on in states like Ohio, which is considered to be ground zero for the opioid epidemic.

A news release issued by the office of the Ohio Attorney General David Yost last month stated the death rate from opioid overdose in Ohio in the second quarter of 2020 was the highest in 10 years. Jefferson County is one of many areas that has seen an increase in deaths and continues to be afflicted by opioid abuse.

"Treatment for opioid addiction is needed now more than ever in communities like Brilliant," said Joseph Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, which offers a full continuum of care throughout Ohio. "The residents in this town and surrounding communities are fighting this terrible disease of addiction. But they don't have to do it alone and recovery is possible. We are so grateful to be able to open our doors and start making a difference right away."

Medicaid-friendly, Brilliant Treatment Services provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT), particularly methadone, at the facility. MAT is the gold standard of care for opioid addiction and includes methadone, buprenorphine, Vivitrol, and counseling.

The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery.

Individual and group counseling is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care. Relapse prevention, nutrition education, life skills counseling, meditation strategies, and trigger identification and management are a few areas of focus.

Chris Byers, regional vice president for Pinnacle Treatment Centers, has seen firsthand the devastation opioids have caused this community, having lived in the area for most of his life. "Being from the Valley, this hits really hard. We've lost too many friends and neighbors and loved ones to overdose," Byers said. "Addiction can affect anyone, and seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it's the most courageous thing you do. I'm excited to bring this center to the Valley because I know the good it will do and the lives it will save."

MAT has proved to be clinically effective and to significantly reduce the need for inpatient withdrawal management services, which is particularly important in COVID times when hospitals are closely monitoring their capacity, resources and ability to treat all of those who need life-saving care.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

In addition to providing the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, Brilliant Treatment Services' team of doctors, nurses, licensed clinical therapists, and medical assistants offers hope and refuge.

Brilliant Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, Medicare, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Individuals can call 740-598-2054 for a free confidential assessment.

Plans are underway to open Athens Treatment Services, Hamilton Treatment Services, and Solon Treatment Services soon.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 32,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

SOURCE Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Related Links

https://pinnacletreatment.com/contact/

