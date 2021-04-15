Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Pennsville Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable care for people seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, will open Pennsville Treatment Services in Salem County, New Jersey, tomorrow April 15, 2021. Located at 250 S. Broadway Street in Pennsville, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 10th outpatient opioid addiction treatment location in the Garden State.

According to NJCares, the state's real-time dashboard of opioid-related data and information, suspected overdose deaths in Salem County have been increasing each year since 2016. The county recorded a 139% increase in overdose deaths from 2016 through the end of 2019. While overdose deaths in 2020 dipped somewhat, the number of deaths recorded for last year is still the second highest since online records show in 2013. The coronavirus pandemic is a likely factor.

"The pandemic has been wreaking havoc on people who are already struggling with the disease of addiction," said Joseph Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "This is a very vulnerable population and they need help now more than ever. We're grateful to be able to enter the community of Pennsville and start making a difference right away."

Medicaid-friendly, Pennsville Treatment Services will offer the full range of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for adult men and women, including FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual and group counseling also is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.

"MAT isn't just about the medication. The therapeutic work our patients put in is essential to their recovery," said Christopher Johnston, MD ABPM-ADM, chief medical officer for Pinnacle Treatment Centers and a practicing medical director in New Jersey at several of Pinnacle's opioid treatment programs, including Pennsville. "The medicine helps their addicted brains to mend and normalize so they can begin to engage in the therapy process." Life skills counseling, meditation strategies, anger management, and relapse prevention are a few areas of focus.

MAT has proved to be clinically effective and to significantly reduce the need for inpatient withdrawal management services, which is particularly important during COVID when hospitals are closely monitoring their capacity, resources and ability to treat all of those who need life-saving care.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival, increase retention in treatment, decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity, increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment, and more.

Research also shows that these medications and therapies can contribute to lowering a person's risk of contracting HIV or hepatitis C by reducing the potential for relapse.

In addition to providing the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, Pennsville Treatment Services' treatment team of doctors, nurses, and licensed clinical therapists offers hope and refuge.

"This is a place where people can come to heal, to work on bettering themselves so they can live a life free from drugs and become productive members of society again," said Lucille Brown, LAC, LCADC, executive director, Pennsville Treatment Services. "It's a safe space with compassionate professionals. There is no judgement here."

Pennsville Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. It plans to accept Medicare by the end of the year. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 12 p.m. Individuals can call 856-759-6073 for a free confidential assessment.

Pinnacle has 13 addiction treatment programs in New Jersey with 10 locations:

Delaware Valley Medical ( Pennsauken )

) Hamilton Treatment Services

Middletown Medical and Suboxone Services of Monmouth County (located in the same building in Middletown )

(located in the same building in ) Ocean Medical Services ( Toms River )

) Ocean Monmouth Care (Brick) and Suboxone Services of Brick (located in the same building)

(Brick) and Suboxone Services of Brick (located in the same building) Pennsville Treatment Services

Stateline Medical ( Phillipsburg ) and Suboxone Services of Phillipsburg (located in the same building)

) and Suboxone Services of (located in the same building) Suboxone Services of Manahawkin

Suboxone Services of Toms River

Vineland Treatment Services

Plans are underway to open another addiction treatment center in the state—Flemington Treatment Services in Ringoes.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 33,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

