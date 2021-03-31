Pinnacle Treatment Centers' opioid treatment programs in Pennsylvania named Centers of Excellence

MT. LAUREL, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse, is pleased to announce all 13 of its opioid addiction treatment programs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are now designated Centers of Excellence (COEs) by the Department of Human Services.

Three of Pinnacle's centers in Pennsylvania—Alliance Medical Services of Johnstown (Cambria County), Miners Medical (Luzerne County) and Mt. Pocono Medical (Monroe County)—are part of the initial 45 COEs chosen by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration in response to the rapidly escalating opioid overdose death epidemic. But in July 2020, it was announced that additional Medicaid providers could apply for this designation.

Pinnacle's remaining 10 programs in Pennsylvania applied and were recently approved as COEs to begin providing services utilizing case managers and certified recovery specialists. The goal of the COE program is to increase patient engagement and retention through better coordination of care with community services as well as ongoing addiction treatment.

"We stand ready to continue to partner with the Wolf administration on fighting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, particularly during this pandemic when overdoses are higher than ever and lives have never been more fragile," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "This designation for our centers means additional resources and support, and enhanced provider collaboration within the communities we serve. This will allow all our patients to receive the wrap-around services they need and have access to comprehensive care to get on a path of total healing. This approach is all-embracing and it works."

The COE initiative increases access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT); coordinates physical and behavioral healthcare; and keeps individuals engaged in the recovery process along the full continuum of care through community-based care management.

MAT is considered the gold standard of treatment for opioid addiction, and includes a combination of medication—methadone, buprenorphine (Suboxone), Vivitrol—and counseling. All of Pinnacle's programs in Pennsylvania provide all three FDA-approved medications, individual and group counseling, and specialized services such as programs for pregnant women, prison systems, and more.

Following are Pinnacle's 10 other programs in Pennsylvania recently approved as COEs:

Alliance Medical Services of Pittsburgh—Ensign I

Alliance Medical Services of Pittsburgh—Ensign II

Summit Medical Services ( Pittsburgh )

) Pinnacle Treatment Services of Aliquippa (PTSA)

(PTSA) Charleroi Treatment Services

Greenfield Counseling ( Meadville )

) Northeast Family Health Care ( Quakertown )

) Hanover Treatment Services

State College Medical

Williamsport Family Medical Center

Questions about Pinnacle's programs or for a free confidential assessment, individuals can call Pinnacle's admissions center 24/7 at 800-782-1520. Pinnacle's centers in Pennsylvania accept Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and most major commercial insurance. Reasonable self-pay rates also are available.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 33,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with recovery homes, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

