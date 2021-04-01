Pinnacle® Vodka Launches Pinnacle® Light & Ripe™ Innovation Line With The Refreshing Flavors Of Apricot Honeysuckle And Guava Lime

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle® Vodka, the award-winning vodka brand, today introduced Pinnacle® Light & Ripe™. The brand's newest line of innovation offers great quality vodka in fruit-forward flavors with fewer calories and zero sugar for a refreshing "Light & Ripe" finish. Crafted with natural ingredients, Pinnacle Light & Ripe is being launched with two fresh flavor choices, Apricot Honeysuckle and Guava Lime. Each 1.5 oz serving of Pinnacle Light & Ripe contains fewer than 75 calories, making it a choice that delivers all of the taste with none of the sugar.

Pinnacle Light & Ripe was created for cocktail lovers to have it all without compromise, placing an emphasis on the &! These new offerings deliver fewer calories & zero sugar, a refreshingly light & flavorful taste and the consistently great quality & value expected of the Pinnacle brand. Pinnacle Light & Ripe's entrance to the market highlights the importance of taking time to unwind with a drink that doesn't make one compromise on flavor or quality.

"Pinnacle Light & Ripe strikes the ideal balance between bold flavors and quality ingredients that can be enjoyed any day of the week," says Ivan Hidalgo, Senior Marketing Director of Regional Brands at Beam Suntory. "We made it a priority to incorporate natural ingredients and exclude sugar to create the perfect vodka that allows vodka drinkers to have it all. As a brand consistently known for its excellent value and taste, this latest innovation is no exception and is an exciting addition to our Pinnacle portfolio."

The two distinct inaugural flavor offerings will immediately capture and refresh the senses. Apricot Honeysuckle delivers an aroma of lush apricots balanced with delicate flavor accents. Bursting with flavors of bright apricot elevated by honeysuckle undertones, this variant provides a smooth finish with traces of refreshing apricot. Guava Lime features aroma hints of ripe tropical fruit and fresh lime zest. Packed with flavor notes of juicy guava complexed by lime peel and a touch of sweetness, this option delivers a finish of lingering fruit notes with a pleasant sweetness.

The Pinnacle Vodka portfolio continues to deliver the ultimate combination of great quality and value, making it the perfect go-to vodka for both special and everyday occasions. The new, 60 proof product line is available in stores nationwide and online through Drizly and ReserveBar with a suggested retail price of $10.99 per 750 ml bottle. The crisp taste of Pinnacle Light & Ripe can be enjoyed with a simple mixer or – for an even more robust flavor experience – as part of a more complex cocktail:

Apricot Honeysuckle Spritz

Ingredients

1 part Pinnacle® Light & Ripe™ Apricot Honeysuckle Vodka

1 part Lilet Blanc®

Equal parts soda water and tonic water

Fresh apricot

Sprig of thyme

Directions: Build in glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with fresh apricot and honeysuckle.

Guava Lime Sparkler

Ingredients

1.5 parts Pinnacle® Light & Ripe™ Guava Lime Vodka

¾ parts honey

6 mint leaves

Lime

Soda water

Directions: Muddle mint, lime, and simple syrup in highball glass. Fill with crushed ice. Add vodka and stir. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh mint and guava.

About Pinnacle® Vodka

Pinnacle® Vodka is a premium, award-winning vodka. Crafted with a formula that is distilled five times over to provide a smooth, crisp finish, this spirit will please any connoisseur. Offering a quality liquid at an affordable price point, the Pinnacle Vodka portfolio features an award-winning unflavored variant in Pinnacle Original Vodka, the best-selling single offering in the line, and 30 exceptional flavors. Pinnacle Vodka now offers its newest innovation of Pinnacle Light & Ripe, which delivers the quality expected of Pinnacle® Vodka with fewer calories and zero sugar.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Pinnacle® Vodka with Natural Flavors, 30% Alc./Vol. Distilled from Grain, ©2021 Fielding & Jones, Ltd., Frankfort, KY, USA.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

