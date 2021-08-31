Pinpoint Payments Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies Fourth Year in a Row

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time demonstrates the commitment of our team to meeting customer needs." Tweet this

"We are proud of what we've accomplished through these difficult months," said Pinpoint Payments CEO Ben Grossman. "Our dedicated and resourceful team worked closely with our customers to overcome multiple challenges to maintain and expand their businesses."

Pinpoint Payments experienced growth with both eCommerce payments and in the retail and restaurant sectors.

"Our focus has been and will continue to be ensuring that merchants have access to convenient and affordable payment solutions that include fraud protection, chargeback management, and in-depth reporting capabilities," Grossman said. "We recognize that every business is unique, so we work with merchants to optimize their payment solutions as they grow."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic sector.

About Pinpoint

The Miami-based company founded in 2013 provides uniquely tailored credit card processing and merchant services to traditional online retailers and hard-to-place businesses, especially those considered to be high-risk. Pinpoint Payments, with a BBB A+ rating, specializes in helping merchants in the subscription services, CBD market, affiliate marketing, and other e-commerce businesses.

As a leading payment processing solutions provider, Pinpoint Payments uses proprietary software that enables clients to reduce online payment risks, process payments more securely, and increase profitability. With extensive expertise in fraud prevention and chargeback management solutions, Pinpoint Payments works to set up and direct merchant accounts and provides hundreds of integrations and automated processes to fight and prevent chargebacks, reduce the risk of shutdowns, and recoup lost revenue. The company offers a special cash discount program to reduce the cost of processing to merchants.

While the payment ecosystem is at times complex and confusing, working with Pinpoint is simple and easy. Learn more about how Pinpoint Payments delivers solutions to merchants at www.pinpointpayments.com.

Contact: Ben Grossman: [email protected]

SOURCE Pinpoint Payments Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pinpointpayments.com

