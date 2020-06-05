PinpointHealth.us Launches Crucial COVID-19 Screening & Monitoring Software Tool Allowing People to Safely Return to Work

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many businesses are looking for ways to reopen, PinpointHealth.us is helping its clients do so safely with cost-effective wellness screening software that provides a much-needed 'return-to-work' solution for administrative staff in industries that include healthcare, construction, government, senior care and restaurants.

PinpointHealth.us uses patent-pending adaptive algorithms to instantly screen anyone for symptoms of COVID-19, then connect them to response-dependent resources. The platform provides a complete "return-to-work" solution, serving as an important risk mitigation tool while allowing for instant monitoring.

"Establishing an 'ongoing monitoring' plan along with developing and implementing procedures to check for signs and symptoms of employees is a key competent to the CDC return-to-work criteria," says Connor Ferguson, CEO at PinpointHealth.us.

Pinpoint Health's Director of Customer Success, Chris Nickerson notes, "The Pinpoint platform provides the ideal solution – an automated, inexpensive method using SMS (text message & email) to screen, monitor and route staff and visitors who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19."

The HIPAA-compliant, web-based application is designed to reach identified populations (staff, visitors, students, customers) through SMS. Based on their response to the initial text message, recipients will be directed to any number outcomes, such as:

Confirm their expected return to work

Stay home and self-quarantine

Automatically scheduled for an E-visit with a physician

Directed to call 911

The Respondent Data Dashboard filters responses continuously, in real-time, allowing the organization to instantly gauge the entire population. This data helps reallocate workforce resources quickly and efficiently to control staffing needs, effectively reducing a great deal of administrative burden.

About the Company

Founded in 2016, the Pinpoint technology was developed and launched at a Baltimore School to provide instant accountability for students and teachers in active shooter and active threat situations. Utilizing innovative technology for the safety and security of our communities, schools and businesses has been the organization's mission from the beginning.

In 2020, Pinpoint launched its wellness check pathway, which is being used by employers to perform remote wellness screening and return-to-work procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization leverages technology solutions to increase efficiency and reach for symptom monitoring for COVID-19+ residents, screening of those at risk for COVID-19, identification mood disturbances associated and identification of domestic violence/intimate partner violence during times of increased health and economic stress.

To find out more, or schedule a demo, visit the website at https://www.pinpointhealth.us/.

