PINSEEKER, GOLF'S NEWEST WAY TO COMPETE FOR CASH, ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR PARTNERSHIP WITH SPORTS REPORTER AMANDA (BALIONIS) RENNER

PinSeeker is an app that provides access to online closest-to-the-pin tournaments benefiting charities. Unlike traditional golf tournaments, PinSeeker uses networked golf simulators to open up the tournaments to anyone in the world. Today, it is played on simulators across North America where golfers can compete and win cash in real-time.

The app is now on E6 connect software that is utilized on many different simulator devices and indoor golf facilities. To get started, simply download the app, select your tournament, and swing at a compatible golf simulator. View the real time leaderboard as you take your swings, and join the over 2,300 golfers winning cash each week. Prizes are awarded down the leaderboard and all tournaments highlight the charity that benefits each time.

PinSeeker has already donated over $125,000 to charities since the launch in August 2021, supporting their mission to build a global network of golfers, inspiring players to be both competitive and socially impactful.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amanda because she aligns seamlessly with our team and our vision. I don't think there is anyone in golf, maybe anywhere, that doesn't like Amanda and appreciate her outstanding personality," said PinSeeker Founder, Sean Breslin. "With such a rich history and legacy as a sport, we believe we can be a key ingredient of the evolution of golf in the virtual world while simultaneously making a social impact."

On May 11th, PinSeeker and Amanda will be on site at the PGA Tour Superstore in Dallas (8700 Preston Road, Suite 100) competing in several tournaments that can be played throughout the week benefitting Puppies & Golf. There will be multiple tournaments that day and a puppy adoption drive on-site, where people can play virtually and still compete against Amanda to support the cause. On top of typical cash payouts in the tournament, three players will each win a $100 PGA TSS gift card and are automatically entered to win by just playing. Total cash available to win that week is $4,175 with $500 donated to Puppies & Golf.

"PinSeeker is one of those things where you think, how did this not exist before?" says Amanda. "I'm excited and honored to work together and partner across our shared love for competitive golf and giving back to causes that make a difference."

For more information on PinSeeker or to download the app, visit https://pinseekergame.com/ .

