Pinta Closes the First Edition of Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Art Show and Announces Expansion Plans with Pinta Basel 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinta Miami closed its 14th edition of Pinta Miami Live 2020, a fully immersive hybrid platform granting access to free curatorial artistic content, with the announcement of its international expansion to Basel with Pinta Basel 2021. The Miami Art Week program inaugurated the show's virtual fair platform which welcomed 23,000 visitors and hosted a series of in-person, private pop-up events highlighting local and Latin American artists and works.

Alba Triana, Microcosmo, Vibrational sculpture | Installation, 2016, Variable dimensions, 8 min loop, represented by Casa Hoffmann, Courtesy of Pinta Miami Eduardo Ramirez Vilamizar, Estela funeraria, 1998, Oil on canvas, 170 x 170 cm, represented by El Museo, Courtesy of Pinta Miami Rosa Brun, Hartley, 2020, oil on wood, 61 x 39 x 17,5 cm, represented by Fernandez-Braso, Courtesy of Pinta Miami

"Under the unique circumstances we are faced with this year, we are thrilled to have been able to maintain a significant presence in support for Latin American and local arts," says Diego Costa Peuser, co-founder and Director of Pinta. "Despite Miami Art Basel's cancellation, Miami Art Week remains one of the most important weeks in the art world and we're proud to have offered an innovative hybrid experience."

Pinta hosted a series of private in-person pop-up events in Miami, continuing its support for local and Latin American artists, collections and exhibitions. The show partnered with the Piero Atchugarry Gallery, Jorge M. Perez's El Espacio 23 and Juan Carlos Maldonado Art Collection for private guided tours.

Additionally, Pinta Miami Live 2020 welcomed the participation of 70 galleries from Latin America, the United States and Europe, presenting artworks from over 400 artists. The show launched several digital components including LiveTalk, a series of conversations with art collectors who discussed different aspects of contemporary art in Latin America; Open Files, a series of shorts videos in which artists presented details about their artwork; and guided virtual tours where attendees explored a selection of works under the gaze of specialists from the Latin American contemporary art scene.

"Following this year's success, it's an honor to be expanding the show's existence to Basel," says Diego Costa Peuser, co-founder and Director. "It's an exciting indication of the show's growth and an amazing leap for Latin American artists and their reach in the international arts community."

For the seventh consecutive year, EFG International was Pinta's main sponsor, awarding the EFG Latin American Art Award, in collaboration with ArtNexus, during Pinta Miami Live 2020.

About Pinta

Modern and Contemporary Latin American Art Show, in its 14th edition continues to present projects with international curators showcasing Latin American art with a global perspective in a unique platform. As one of the main references of Latin American Art for collectors, professionals, museums, and institutions PINTA MIAMI establishes itself with an Ibero American focus, counting with the presence of Spain and Portugal.

