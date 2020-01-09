Pintec Announces Strategic Cooperation with West Guarantee

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("Pintec";NASDAQ:PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with West (Yinchuan) Guarantee Co., Ltd. ("West Guarantee") to carry out in-depth collaboration in the financial field.

Founded in July 2014, West Guarantee is one of the largest comprehensive financial service platforms in China. The company specializes in offering various guarantee services that cover multiple industries including manufacturing, education, transportation, finance, and construction.

According to the agreement, Pintec and West Guarantee will be each other's strategic partners. The two parties will carry out in-depth collaboration in both technology and financial service areas to improve the efficiency of financial services and facilitate the development of inclusive finance in China market by leveraging state-of-art technologies such as big data and advanced risk management models.

Leveraging Pintec's leading fintech capabilities and West Guarantee's rich financial experience, the two parties will also establish a cooperation mechanism to advance implementation of cooperation in supply chain finance, consumer finance, and inclusive finance.

About Pintec

Pintec is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", Pintec aims to advance financial services by providing customized and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company operates a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, Pintec also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to its customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint operations, and advisory services. Pintec has cooperated with a number of business and financial partners, including but not limited to Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, Pintec was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

For more information, please visit www.Pintec.com

Pintec

Gao Jun

Phone: +86 (10) 8564-3600

E-Mail: jun.gao@pintec.com

SOURCE Pintec

Related Links

http://www.Pintec.com

