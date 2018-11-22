PINTEC enables Zhejiang Rural Credit Cooperatives with Robo-advisory solution

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("PINTEC") (NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced its cooperation with Zhejiang Rural Credit Cooperatives on intelligent wealth management innovations.

Supported by PINTEC's Polaris engine and algorithm, and leveraging its big data and quantitative finance model, the two sides will collaborate on an advanced robo-advisory system that can provide personalized portfolio construction based on customers' portrait, risk tolerance and time horizon of investment. The solution will execute real-time rebalancing strategy of portfolios in response to market conditions and customers' personal situations and assets, which will ensure that target risk-adjusted returns are within the specified parameters.

Based on the framework of Markowitz's Modern Portfolio Theory, robo-advisory solutions adopt artificial intelligence and other algorithms and models to create optimized asset allocations based on investors' risk tolerance, expected returns and market dynamics.

"Robo-advisory is a nascent wealth management service model that has enjoyed tremendous growth in the American market in recent years," said Zheng Yudong, CEO for wealth management at PINTEC. "With the fast growth of China's middle-class population, some leading financial organizations in China are exploring robo-advisory as an innovative wealth management service. We are excited to work together with Zhejiang Rural Credit Cooperatives to develop robo-advisory solution for Chinese investors."

Founded in 1952, Zhejiang Rural Credit Cooperatives manages and coordinates the Zhejiang rural credit system, including the rural credit union, the rural cooperative bank and the rural commercial bank. With more than 50,000 employees and over 4,100 outlets across Zhejiang Province, the Zhejiang rural credit system has become the largest regional financial organization in Zhejiang in terms of employees, area covered and capitals.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. It aims to leverage technology to advance financial services and to level the playing field by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to institutions and their customers. In fields such as online travel, e-commerce, telecommunication, online education, SaaS platform, financial technology, internet search and online classifieds and listings, PINTEC provides solutions in relation to consumer finance, small and medium enterprises loans, wealth management and robo-advisory solutions, and online insurance product. PINTEC has launched two joint ventures to serve the Southeast Asian market: Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd, formed in 2018 to offer credit services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd ("PIVOT"), formed in 2017 to provide robo-advisory services. As of Sep 30, 2018, PINTEC had coorperate with business partners and financial partners, including Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Xiaomi, Guoyuan Securities and Minsheng Securities. For more information, please visit www.pintec.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PINTEC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

