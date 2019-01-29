PINTEC Joins Forces with Xiaomai Zhujiao to Enable Installment Financing for Education Institutions

BEIJING, Feb 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("PINTEC") (NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced a partnership with Xiaomai Zhujiao, a leading provider of education management software systems in China, to jointly develop a consumer financing solution for education and training institutions.

Based on its "SaaS+" service platform, PINTEC will cooperate with Xiaomai Zhujiao to develop a consumer installment payment system. PINTEC will leverage its accumulated experience and customers in the education market to support Xiaomai Zhujiao in product development, business operation and financial ecosystem development and further drive its digital upgrades.

Xiaomai Zhujiao provides software solutions for academic management, admission promotion, home-school interaction and financial management, covering 92 percent of offline scenarios for Chinese education and training institutions. The digital installment payment solution, developed by PINTEC and Xiaomai Zhujiao, will be adopted by partner education and training institutions of Xiaomai Zhujiao.

With this solution, Xiaomai Zhujiao's partner institutions can offer their consumers convenient and flexible installment payment options. Consumers can easily apply for installment loans for their selected education programs. By supplying basic personal information, the credit assessment and decisioning will be completed in just a few seconds.

"PINTEC has been devoted to developing digital installment payment solutions for the education industry for years," said Zhou Jing, president of PINTEC. "Based on big data and artificial intelligence technology, PINTEC and Xiaomai Zhujiao can accurately assess education institutions and their consumers, and enable offline institutions to provide efficient education installment loans services for their consumers."

"We at Xiaomai Zhujiao believe in changing education with technology," said Jun'er Zhu, CEO of Xiaomai Zhujiao. "Combining our experience with education institutions and understanding of the education market and PINTEC's advanced technology, the digital installment payment solution creates a new transaction method for offline education institutions and provides convenient financing experience for consumers."

PINTEC's digital consumer financing solutions have been adopted by a number of business partners, including without limitation Ctrip, Qunar, Hujiang Education, Vip.com, Shefenqi and Evercare. In October 2018, PINTEC launched a new and lighter installment payment solution that can be developed in only a few days through partners' WeChat account or a QR code.

"With PINTEC's modular technologies, we can make flexible and customized adjustments for Xiaomai Zhujiao and complete the process in a few weeks, from negotiation, deployment to launch online," said Yijie Yue, head of PINTEC's consumer finance business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PINTEC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Xiaomai Zhujiao

Xiaomai Zhujiao is a leading provider of education management software systems in China. It is a pioneer in mobilizing and digitalizing the education industry. Its systems have covered 92 percent of offline scenarios for education and training institutions, saving 56 percent in time for operation management and improving 67 percent in customer satisfaction and renewal rate. Xiaomai Zhujiao aims to leverage technology to improve the core competitiveness of education and training institutions and help institutions realize overall profitability.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners. In fields such as online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS Platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, PINTEC enables financial services for institutional partners with point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. PINTEC's services include: consulting services, SaaS technology services and other value-added services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, shouqianba.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. PINTEC has launched two joint ventures to serve the Southeast Asian market: Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd, formed in 2018 to offer credit assessment services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd ("PIVOT"), formed in 2017 to provide robo-advisory services. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

