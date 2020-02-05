Pintec Joins Hands with Financial Institutions to Provide Relief Measures for SMEs Located in Coronavirus Severely Affected Areas

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and micro enterprises (SMEs) in parts of China are facing pressure under the coronavirus outbreak. On February 1, the People's Bank of China, the Ministry of Finance, the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange jointly announced a statement to encourage financial institutions to support affected SMEs.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, has quickly launched a series of measures to support SMEs located in severely affected areas, as well as provided financial institutions with technical support for their relief plans following the government's requirement.

As of today, some of Pintec's financial institutional partners such as Fullerton Credit and Yunnan Trust have launched several relief measures like extended repayment to help SME customers, coronavirus patients, and medical staff who are in Hubei province and other severely affected areas. Pintec immediately provided full technical support to optimize and update the system to ensure these relief measures can be implemented as soon as possible.

At the same time,Ganzhou Jimu Small Loan Co., Ltd.,, which is owned by Pintec, also provided several relief measures for their SME customers who are based in Jiangxi province and other severely affected areas. In addition, Pintec has implemented a green customer service channel for coronavirus patients, isolated observers, medical staff, and SME customers to assist them in getting relief from financial institutions.

Pintec is well prepared to provide operational management and IT services through remote working in line with the government's anti-epidemic measures. Pintec will make efforts to overcome the impact caused by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as join hands with its partners to support the society to battle against the epidemic.

About Pintec

Pintec is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", Pintec aims to advance financial services by providing customized and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company operates a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, Pintec also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to its customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint operations, and advisory services. Pintec has cooperated with a number of business and financial partners, including but not limited to Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, Pintec was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

