Pintec Selected as 2020 Asia Pacific "FinTech Fast 101" by IDC

BEIJING, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec is included in the 2020 update of its FinTech Fast 101 research, released by IDC Financial Insights (IDC) in March 2020, which details a list of fast-growing FinTechs in Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) from 11 key markets. The research refers to fast-growing fintech players from China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, and Australia. The list outlines 41 the fastest growth fintech players in China market.

IDC applied its Triple U framework – ubiquity, utility, and usability – to determine this year's FinTech 101 list. The framework evaluates fintech data across the key metrics including addressable market, customer adoption, investments, alliances and partnerships, innovation, chance of survival, and marketing. In this year's FinTech 101 research, IDC defined fintech as new models for financial services offered through "nontraditional" vendors. It refers to the companies themselves as well as their products mostly focusing on start-ups delivering services built around the new models and technologies.

As a leading fintech solutions provider, Pintec is committed to providing intelligent technical solutions to business and financial partners, enabling them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. In recent years, Pintec's state-of-the-art technical service solutions have served lots of financial and business institutions. Key partners include ICBC, aiBank, East West Bank, China Telecom, China Unicom, Ctrip, Qunar etc.

In April 2020, Pintec established partnership with international technology giants Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism to help financial institutions drive digital transformation with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), an advanced tool to automate business processes. Going forward, Pintec will continue leverage its strong capabilities in technological innovation and rich experience in financial business to develop intelligent products to better serve the financial market worldwide.

About Pintec

Pintec is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", Pintec aims to advance financial services by providing customized and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company operates a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, Pintec also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to its customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint operations, and advisory services. Pintec has cooperated with a number of business and financial partners, including but not limited to Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, Pintec was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

For more information, please visit www.Pintec.com

