PINTEC Successfully Listed on NASDAQ, Marking a New Chapter for Fintech B2B Model

The underwriters for the transaction were Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, and ICBC International. The net proceeds of this offering will be used primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, and technology infrastructure.

"Today marks a special day for PINTEC. We have strived to get here. I am very grateful to our team for their hard work, to our investors for their trust, and to our business partners and financial partners for their support," said William Wei, founder and CEO of PINTEC. "The listing does not mark the end, but rather, it is a gate to the future. We will continue to carry forward the vision and mission of PINTEC, providing the most efficient financial services to users all around the world through the latest financial technology."

Rapid growth

According to an Oliver Wyman report, the consumer finance market in China is expected to reach RMB23.2 trillion by the end of 2022. However, both business ecosystems and traditional financial institutions lack the technology to effectively penetrate this market. PINTEC indicated in its prospectus that the company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively.

Thanks to the expanding market and the network advantage of PINTEC's service system, PINTEC has grown rapidly in the past two years. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 183 business partners and 83 financial partners, including Qunar, Ctrip, BestPay, Vip.com, Xiaomi, and Minsheng Securities. With approximately 25.1 million registered users for PINTEC's various loan solutions as of June 30, 2018, the aggregate amount of loans facilitated since the company's inception reached RMB29.2 billion. The company has facilitated transactions for over 176,000 cumulative unique investors through its wealth management solutions with a cumulative transaction amount of RMB4.8 billion. PINTEC realized total annual revenue of RMB568.7 million in 2017, with a year-on-year increase of 936%, as compared to RMB54.9 million in 2016. In the first half of 2018, PINTEC generated a total revenue of RMB577.7 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 232%.

Unique TO B business model

PINTEC positions itself as "a leading independent technology platform in China, which provides efficient and intelligent financial technology solutions to business and financial partners, enabling them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively". The company offers point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions for micro-to-small enterprises, wealth management solutions (including robo-advisory solutions and fund distribution solutions), and insurance solutions. In addition, the company also provides other tools that supplement those solutions.

PINTEC's lending solutions serve as a bridge to connect business ecosystems and financial institutions. For business partners, the solutions help enhance their financial services, build and operate diversified financial products to better serve end users, leading to an improvement in traffic volume conversion and product sales. For financial partners, the solutions provide applications of big data and digital products to help them get access to a large number of internet users, realize digitalization and embrace the trend of the digital economy. The PINTEC solutions are designed to provide partners with intelligent product modules and value-added tools, which can be customized as needed and seamlessly integrated with partners' systems.

One step ahead in internationalization

PINTEC has set its eyes on the international market while exploring the domestic market.

In April 2018, PINTEC established a joint venture with United Overseas Bank Limited named Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd to offer credit services and solutions primarily in Southeast Asian countries. In October 2017, PINTEC formed a joint venture named PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. in Singapore together with FWD Group to provide robo-advisory services in Southeast Asia.

According to William Wei, CEO of PINTEC, the demand for financial technology solutions in the Southeast Asian market is also growing. PINTEC, as a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, has the strength to meet the needs of online retail financial services from various types of enterprises, helping them to provide better services to more users.

The successful listing on NASDAQ will bring enormous branding value to PINTEC, laying a solid foundation for cooperation with domestic and foreign institutional clients. PINTEC will continue to expand its network of financial partners, deepen relationships with partners with comprehensive financial solutions, continue to invest in technology infrastructure, develop and provide more innovative solutions, and expand into new regions through partnerships with local partners.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. It aims to leverage technology to advance financial services and to level the playing field by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to institutions and their customers. In fields such as online travel, e-commerce, telecommunication, online education, SaaS platform, financial technology, internet search and online classifieds and listings, PINTEC provides solutions in relation to consumer finance, small and medium enterprises loans, wealth management and robo-advisory solutions, and online insurance product. PINTEC has launched two joint ventures to serve the Southeast Asian market: Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd, formed in 2018 to offer credit services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd ("PIVOT"), formed in 2017 to provide robo-advisory services. As of June 30, 2018, PINTEC had 183 business partners and 83 financial partners, including Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Xiaomi and Minsheng Securities. For more information, please visit http://www.pintec.com/

