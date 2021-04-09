PINTEC to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 14, 2021

BEIJING, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) ("PINTEC" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Pintec's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-346-8982 PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-4272 Canada Toll Free: 18556699657 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong-Local Toll: 852-301-84992 Passcode: Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 21, 2021:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10154696

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.pintec.com .

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.pintec.com/ .

SOURCE Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

