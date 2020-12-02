Pinterest and Google Executive Joins ActiveCampaign as First Chief Customer Officer

In this role, Satadip will be responsible for ensuring customer success for all 120,000 ActiveCampaign customers. Specifically, he will focus on improving customer satisfaction, increasing engagement and strengthening support, areas where ActiveCampaign already excels as evidenced by its consistently higher than average scores on G2. Earlier this month, the company announced enhancements to its industry-leading Customer Success Commitment , and Satadip's addition speaks to ActiveCampaign's further investment in customers.

ActiveCampaign has also added nine additional executives to the leadership team in the last year, including talent from Box, Zendesk, Akamai as well as promoting from within the company. Satadip's addition to the team demonstrates that the company is scaling its leadership to support the continued rapid growth it is experiencing. Earlier this quarter, ActiveCampaign reached a milestone of $100 million in ARR, 120,000 customers globally and announced plans to exceed 1,000 employees by the end of 2021.

"Dutta has spent his career focused on improving the customer experience, a passion we share," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "With his addition to our team, I am confident we will further enhance our customer engagement and support initiatives. I'm incredibly excited to welcome him to the team."

Satadip joins ActiveCampaign from Pinterest where he spent three years leading their global customer success and operations team. He was responsible for driving customer satisfaction and retention, as well as building systems and processes to support growth. Prior to that, he spent six years at Google, leading customer success, sales support, and global product strategy. He also served in management roles at Confirmit and Hewlett-Packard, rounding out his technology product expertise.

"The fact that ActiveCampaign is a hyper-growth company highlights the financial benefits of making and keeping our valued customers happy," said Satadip. "I'm especially excited about the opportunities to drive customer success on a global scale."

