Pinterest Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. Pinterest is offering 75,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 11,250,000 shares that the underwriters have the option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 18, 2019 under the symbol "PINS" and the offering is expected to close on April 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are serving as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC. are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 866-803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Allen & Company, Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, email: dweidlein@allenco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine that more than 250 million people use every month to find inspiration for their lives—ideas ranging from dinner recipes, to home decor, to new outfits. People have saved more than 175 billion Pins across thousands of interests, which others can discover with search tools and personalized recommendations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that reflect our current plans, beliefs, expectations and current views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from historical results or any future results, performance or achievements expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, including under the headings of "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement. Forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

