Pinterest Announces Second Annual Global Creators Festival on October 20th

"Pinterest is building a future for creators focused on inspiration over entertainment and reaching audiences in an engaging, positive and actionable space. This special event represents a new era with creators, and we'll unveil the latest products and features we know they want and need to create meaningful engagement with their communities," said Aya Kanai, head of content and creator partnerships at Pinterest. "What makes the Festival so special is, we're handing creators the microphone to share our new products as well as offer guidance and help other creators be successful on the platform."

The hour-long, live-streamed event will touch on an array of topics from growing an inspired audience, to launching a brand, to creating high-quality content that fosters more meaningful engagement, to monetizing content and tackling challenges such as creator burnout.

"The Pinterest Creators Festival will explore what it really means to 'make it' as a creator and shine a spotlight on why Pinterest is the best place to do it," said Colleen Stauffer, global head of creator marketing at Pinterest. "We'll dig into why Pinterest is different from any other platform and hear success stories and advice directly from creators who have already 'made it' on the platform."

People are taking control over their emotional and mental health, and expect the brands they use to prioritize this wellness and provide a space for it. For creators, they've been seeking out platforms that foster a kind and inclusive environment to create their content. Pinterest, known as the "kindest corner of the internet," took intentional steps this spring to further bolster its inclusive space through the launch of its Creator Code, a mandatory set of guidelines intended to educate and build community around making inclusive and compassionate content. In addition, the company unveiled advanced comment moderation updates, including positivity reminders, keyword filtering and spam prevention signals that use machine learning to detect and remove negative comments.

The inclusive brand also launched several new products and tools to help creators feel seen and empowered, including an international expansion to the brand's skin tone range search feature, which shows inspiration and ideas similar to the skin tone range users select; a ban on all weight loss advertisements to deter negative body image and commentary; and most recently, a new hair pattern search, that through computer vision, enables Pinners to refine hair searches by unique hair patterns: protective, coily, curly, wavy, straight and shaved/bald.

"It's an exciting time for creators on Pinterest," said Kanai. "We've been intentional about listening to their feedback and have created the tools and products that are really going to up-level their content game and bring them even closer to manifesting their inspiration and dreams with an engaged and supportive audience."

Register to attend Pinterest's October 20th Creators Festival: pinterestcreatorsfestival.com.

