Pioneer Energy Services Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE: PES) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Third quarter and recent notable items include:

Domestic drilling fleet was fully utilized during the third quarter, and generated an average margin per day of $10,237 , up 7% from the prior quarter.

, up 7% from the prior quarter. In Colombia , we expect to execute a contract with a new, multi-national client to begin operations later in the fourth quarter.

, we expect to execute a contract with a new, multi-national client to begin operations later in the fourth quarter. Steady improvement in well servicing activity as the outlook for completion-related services in our operating areas continues to strengthen.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $149.3 million, down 4% from revenues of $154.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 ("the prior quarter") and up 27% from revenues of $117.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 ("the year-earlier quarter"). The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to weaker activity levels in wireline, which was partially offset by increased revenues in all other segments.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $5.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with net loss of $18.2 million, or $0.23 per share, in the prior quarter and net loss of $17.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted net loss(1) for the third quarter was $5.6 million, and adjusted EPS(2) was a loss of $0.07 per share as compared to adjusted net loss of $14.8 million, and an adjusted EPS loss of $0.19 per share in the prior quarter, and adjusted net loss of $11.3 million, and an adjusted EPS loss of $0.15 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA(3) was $28.6 million, up from $16.9 million in the prior quarter and up from $14.0 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $9.7 million decrease in phantom stock compensation expense associated with the decrease in the fair value of the awards. Phantom stock compensation benefit during the third quarter was $3.7 million, while expense during the prior quarter was $6.1 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter was also due to improved margin per day in domestic drilling, and improved gross margin in both coiled tubing and well servicing. The increase from the year-earlier quarter was due to higher demand and pricing for all of our service offerings.

Operating Results

Production Services Business

Revenue from our production services business was $89.6 million in the third quarter, down 8% from the prior quarter and up 20% from the year-earlier quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue from our production services business was 24% in the third quarter, up from 23% in the prior quarter and up from 22% in the year-earlier quarter. Despite the sequential decrease in revenue, which was attributable to softer wireline services activity and exacerbated by weather conditions in Texas, gross margin improved due to increased utilization in our coiled tubing segment and slightly improved utilization and pricing in our well servicing segment. During the third quarter, demand for our large-diameter coiled tubing services increased. Our well servicing segment also saw modest increases in completion-related services.

The decrease in production services revenues from the prior quarter was attributable to certain wireline customers that delayed completion activities in various regions in which we operate as well as a reduction in activity from weather-related events in the Gulf Coast region. This decline in wireline revenues was partially offset by increased demand for our coiled tubing and well servicing operations, both of which also experienced revenue growth sequentially. As compared to the year-earlier quarter, revenue rates have improved for all of our production services business segments, resulting in revenue growth of 20%.

Well servicing average revenue per hour was $552 in the third quarter, up from $540 in the prior quarter and up from $529 in the year-earlier quarter. Well servicing rig utilization was 51% in the third quarter, up from 49% in the prior quarter, and up from 43% in the year-earlier quarter. Coiled tubing revenue days totaled 362 in the third quarter, as compared to 350 in the prior quarter and 368 in the year-earlier quarter. The number of wireline jobs completed in the third quarter decreased 11% sequentially and decreased 3% as compared to the year-earlier quarter.

Drilling Services Business

Revenue from our drilling services business was $59.7 million in the third quarter, reflecting a 4% increase from the prior quarter and a 40% increase from the year-earlier quarter.

Our domestic drilling fleet was fully utilized during the current, prior and year-earlier quarters. Domestic drilling average revenues per day were $25,076 in the third quarter, up from $24,508 in the prior quarter and up from $23,873 in the year-earlier quarter. Domestic drilling average margin per day was $10,237 in the third quarter, up from $9,550 in the prior quarter and up from $9,084 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue per day increased as compared to the prior and year-earlier quarters primarily due to certain contracts that re-priced at higher dayrates. Margin per day increased primarily from improvement in supplies, repair and maintenance costs that returned to normalized levels, as well as improvement in average dayrates from several rigs which repriced higher between $2,000 per day and $5,000 per day, offset by two rigs which re-priced lower by approximately $5,000 per day in August and September.

International drilling rig utilization was 76% for the third quarter, down from 85% in the prior quarter and up from 38% in the year-earlier quarter. International drilling average revenues per day were $41,158, up from $35,061 in the prior quarter and up from $26,155 in the year-earlier quarter, while average margin per day for the third quarter was $7,327, down from $7,583 in the prior quarter and up from $2,773 in the year-earlier quarter. Utilization and margin per day in the third quarter were down sequentially as one rig was released in early September as a client made adjustments to its drilling program, and another rig incurred non-revenue days as it changed operators in August. The increase in revenue per day was primarily due to the recognition of demobilization revenues during the third quarter. Utilization is based on daywork days and mobilization days between wells, but does not include initial mobilization days on new contracts or demobilization days when contracts end, which impacted our utilization for the third quarter.

Currently, all 16 of our domestic drilling rigs are earning revenues, 14 of which are under term contracts, and five of our eight rigs in Colombia are earning revenue under daywork contracts, and one is earning revenue during demobilization. We expect to execute a contract for the one rig in Colombia that was idle for most of September, and it is expected to begin mobilizing in mid-November and begin drilling in early- to mid-December. A second rig was released in late October and is currently demobilizing; however, we are finalizing a new contract, and the rig is also expected to begin mobilizing in mid-November with an anticipated start date in early- to mid-December. In our domestic drilling operations, we continue to expect our contracted new-build drilling rig to be deployed to West Texas and begin operations in the first quarter of 2019.

Comments from our President and CEO

"Our third quarter results were driven by steady improvement in our domestic drilling operations, which are benefiting from strong demand and upward trending dayrates," said Wm. Stacy Locke, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fleet of top performing drilling rigs is securing new contracts at higher rates and staying fully utilized. The last remaining legacy new-build contract will reprice downward approximately $5,000 in the fourth quarter, but will be offset by three rigs repricing at higher dayrates between $2,000 per day and $5,000 per day. Our new-build rig is expected to mobilize to the Permian in the first quarter of 2019 to begin a three year term contract with an existing client. Similar to our most recent new-builds, this rig can walk 150 feet, pass over wellheads 21 feet high, contains two 2,000 horsepower mud pumps, a 7,500 psi mud system, a 500-ton high torque topdrive and can rack approximately 25,000 feet of five inch drill pipe. We believe it will be one of the highest margin and top performing rigs in the U.S. The outlook for domestic drilling operations remains very bright.

"In Colombia, we had one rig idle for the month of September but we expect to execute a contract with a multi-national client to begin mobilizing the rig in mid-November and to commence drilling operations in early- to mid-December. This new opportunity reflects our efforts in expanding our client base in Colombia and our growing reputation as a provider of excellent service and safety. In late October, we experienced another round of dayrate adjustments where several rigs re-priced upward between $1,000 per day and $3,000 per day. We are seeing improvement in rig utilization and dayrates in Colombia across the industry, and we remain optimistic that our international drilling operations will experience stronger pricing and demand trends in 2019.

"In our production services business, our high-spec well servicing rig fleet activity is gradually improving with modest increases in 24-hour work which includes drill-out completion work. We will be slowly adding the ancillary equipment necessary to provide operators with a complete drill-out solutions package and, as we add, we expect margins will improve. We see drill-out opportunity in a number of geographic areas. Similarly, coiled tubing activity and margins are improving as we adjust our fleet mix to more large-diameter coiled tubing units. Our new 2-3/8" unit delivered in July performed well during the quarter and, in December, we expect to deploy an additional new 2-3/8" coiled tubing unit that we anticipate will immediately begin contributing. Once this unit is delivered, five of our nine actively marketed units will be large-diameter pipe serving two good markets.

"Although we anticipate the normal seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter and some impact from operators' exhausted capital budgets, we expect overall activity to remain healthy and improve as we enter into 2019."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance

In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue from our production services business segments is estimated to be flat to down 4% as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Margin from our production services business is estimated to be 20% to 23% of revenue. Domestic drilling services rig utilization is expected to be 100% and generate average margins per day of approximately $9,700 to $10,200. International drilling services rig utilization is estimated to average 67% to 72%, which is impacted by initial mobilization and demobilization days, and generate average margins per day of approximately $8,000 to $9,000. We expect to have seven rigs operating on daywork rates in Colombia by the end of the fourth quarter.

We expect general and administrative expense to be $19 million to $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which as it relates to phantom stock compensation expense, is based on the closing price of our common stock at September 30, 2018, which was $2.95.

Liquidity

Working capital at September 30, 2018 was $120.1 million, down from $130.6 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $53.5 million, down from $75.6 million at year-end 2017. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we used $48.8 million of cash for the purchase of property and equipment, and our cash provided by operations was $21.5 million.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $48.8 million, including capitalized interest. We estimate total cash capital expenditures for 2018 to be approximately $70 million, which includes $23 million for two large-diameter coiled tubing units, one of which was delivered in early July, three wireline units, two of which were delivered in January, high-pressure pump packages for completion operations, and the construction of the new-build drilling rig expected to be completed in 2019.

Conference Call

Pioneer Energy Services' management team will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these results. To participate, dial (412) 902-0003 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call and ask for the Pioneer Energy Services conference call. A telephone replay will be available after the call until November 6th. To access the replay, dial (201) 612-7415 and enter the pass code 13683786.

The conference call will also be webcast on the Internet and accessible from Pioneer Energy Services' web site at www.pioneeres.com . To listen to the live call, visit our web site at least 10 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at (713) 529-6600 or e-mail dwashburn@dennardlascar.com .

About Pioneer

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its three production services business segments. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, the Mid-Continent and Appalachian regions and internationally in Colombia through its two drilling services business segments.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Statements we make in this news release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in good faith that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, could differ materially from those we express in the following discussion as a result of a variety of factors, including general economic and business conditions and industry trends, levels and volatility of oil and gas prices, the continued demand for drilling services or production services in the geographic areas where we operate, decisions about exploration and development projects to be made by oil and gas exploration and production companies, the highly competitive nature of our business, technological advancements and trends in our industry and improvements in our competitors' equipment, the loss of one or more of our major clients or a decrease in their demand for our services, future compliance with covenants under debt agreements, including our senior secured term loan, our senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility, and our senior notes, operating hazards inherent in our operations, the supply of marketable drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units within the industry, the continued availability of new components for drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units, the continued availability of qualified personnel, the success or failure of our acquisition strategy, including our ability to finance acquisitions, manage growth and effectively integrate acquisitions, the political, economic, regulatory and other uncertainties encountered by our operations, and changes in, or our failure or inability to comply with, governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment. We have discussed many of these factors in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including under the headings "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Introductory Note to Part I and "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. These factors are not necessarily all the important factors that could affect us. Other unpredictable or unknown factors could also have material adverse effects on actual results of matters that are the subject of our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We advise our shareholders that they should (1) recognize that important factors not referred to above could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and (2) use caution and common sense when considering our forward-looking statements.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

_________________________________ (1) Adjusted net loss represents net loss as reported adjusted to exclude impairments and the related tax benefit and valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets. We believe that adjusted net loss is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted net loss may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted net loss is included in the tables to this news release. (2) Adjusted (diluted) EPS represents adjusted net loss divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period, including the effect of dilutive securities, if any. We believe that adjusted (diluted) EPS is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted (diluted) EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of diluted EPS as reported to adjusted (diluted) EPS is included in the tables to this news release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment, and any loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted EBITDA is included in the tables to this news release.

Contacts: Dan Petro, CFA, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (210) 828-7689 Lisa Elliott / pes@dennardlascar.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations / (713) 529-6600

- Financial Statements and Operating Information Follow -

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Revenues $ 149,332 $ 117,281 $ 154,782 $ 448,592 $ 320,168 Costs and expenses: Operating costs 108,961 86,669 114,197 325,924 238,456 Depreciation and amortization 23,501 24,623 23,287 70,535 74,355 General and administrative 14,043 17,549 24,829 58,066 51,405 Bad debt expense (recovery), net 111 491 (370) (311) (98) Impairment 239 — 2,368 2,607 795 Gain on dispositions of property and

equipment, net (1,861) (1,159) (726) (2,922) (2,251) Total costs and expenses 144,994 128,173 163,585 453,899 362,662 Income (loss) from operations 4,338 (10,892) (8,803) (5,307) (42,494) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest

capitalized (9,811) (6,613) (9,642) (28,966) (19,090) Other income, net 498 295 44 1,046 224 Total other expense, net (9,313) (6,318) (9,598) (27,920) (18,866) Loss before income taxes (4,975) (17,210) (18,401) (33,227) (61,360) Income tax (expense) benefit (258) (17) 249 (1,297) (1,200) Net loss $ (5,233) $ (17,227) $ (18,152) $ (34,524) $ (62,560) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.07) $ (0.22) $ (0.23) $ (0.44) $ (0.81) Diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.22) $ (0.23) $ (0.44) $ (0.81) Weighted-average number of shares

outstanding: Basic 78,136 77,552 77,944 77,897 77,335 Diluted 78,136 77,552 77,944 77,897 77,335

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,468 $ 73,640 Restricted cash 2,000 2,008 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 139,680 113,005 Inventory 18,992 14,057 Assets held for sale 6,102 6,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,634 6,229 Total current assets 223,876 215,559 Net property and equipment 527,260 549,623 Other noncurrent assets 1,739 1,687 Total assets $ 752,875 $ 766,869 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,747 $ 29,538 Deferred revenues 1,130 905 Accrued expenses 67,948 54,471 Total current liabilities 103,825 84,914 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 463,805 461,665 Deferred income taxes 3,344 3,151 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,404 7,043 Total liabilities 574,378 556,773 Total shareholders' equity 178,497 210,096 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 752,875 $ 766,869

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,524) $ (62,560) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,535 74,355 Allowance for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (311) (98) Gain on dispositions of property and equipment, net (2,922) (2,251) Stock-based compensation expense 3,396 3,225 Phantom stock compensation expense 2,807 397 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,153 1,395 Impairment 2,607 795 Deferred income taxes 189 434 Change in other noncurrent assets 541 335 Change in other noncurrent liabilities (735) (261) Changes in current assets and liabilities (22,246) (27,028) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,490 (11,262) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (48,778) (52,806) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,665 10,407 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 980 3,119 Net cash used in investing activities (43,133) (39,280) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt repayments — (13,267) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 65,000 Proceeds from exercise of options 12 — Purchase of treasury stock (549) (533) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (537) 51,200 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,180) 658 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75,648 10,194 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 53,468 $ 10,852

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Results by Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Revenues: Domestic drilling $ 36,586 $ 35,141 $ 35,634 $ 108,146 $ 93,959 International drilling 23,131 7,402 21,773 62,515 26,379 Drilling services 59,717 42,543 57,407 170,661 120,338 Well servicing 24,369 19,103 23,162 68,645 58,854 Wireline services 52,654 46,085 62,137 171,392 118,463 Coiled tubing services 12,592 9,550 12,076 37,894 22,513 Production services 89,615 74,738 97,375 277,931 199,830 Consolidated revenues $ 149,332 $ 117,281 $ 154,782 $ 448,592 $ 320,168 Operating costs: Domestic drilling $ 21,650 $ 21,769 $ 21,749 $ 64,297 $ 61,658 International drilling 19,013 6,617 17,064 49,038 20,183 Drilling services 40,663 28,386 38,813 113,335 81,841 Well servicing 17,193 13,988 16,680 49,443 43,116 Wireline services 40,840 35,692 46,716 130,042 91,670 Coiled tubing services 10,265 8,603 11,988 33,104 21,829 Production services 68,298 58,283 75,384 212,589 156,615 Consolidated operating costs $ 108,961 $ 86,669 $ 114,197 $ 325,924 $ 238,456 Gross margin: Domestic drilling $ 14,936 $ 13,372 $ 13,885 $ 43,849 $ 32,301 International drilling 4,118 785 4,709 13,477 6,196 Drilling services 19,054 14,157 18,594 57,326 38,497 Well servicing 7,176 5,115 6,482 19,202 15,738 Wireline services 11,814 10,393 15,421 41,350 26,793 Coiled tubing services 2,327 947 88 4,790 684 Production services 21,317 16,455 21,991 65,342 43,215 Consolidated gross margin $ 40,371 $ 30,612 $ 40,585 $ 122,668 $ 81,712 Consolidated: Net loss $ (5,233) $ (17,227) $ (18,152) $ (34,524) $ (62,560) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28,576 $ 14,026 $ 16,896 $ 68,881 $ 32,880

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment, and any loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted EBITDA is included in the table on page 14.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Statistics (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Domestic drilling: Average number of drilling rigs 16 16 16 16 16 Utilization rate 99 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 93 % Revenue days 1,459 1,472 1,454 4,353 4,052 Average revenues per day $ 25,076 $ 23,873 $ 24,508 $ 24,844 $ 23,188 Average operating costs per day 14,839 14,789 14,958 14,771 15,217 Average margin per day $ 10,237 $ 9,084 $ 9,550 $ 10,073 $ 7,971 International drilling: Average number of drilling rigs 8 8 8 8 8 Utilization rate 76 % 38 % 85 % 79 % 40 % Revenue days 562 283 621 1,733 865 Average revenues per day $ 41,158 $ 26,155 $ 35,061 $ 36,073 $ 30,496 Average operating costs per day 33,831 23,382 27,478 28,297 23,333 Average margin per day $ 7,327 $ 2,773 $ 7,583 $ 7,776 $ 7,163 Drilling services business: Average number of drilling rigs 24 24 24 24 24 Utilization rate 92 % 79 % 95 % 93 % 75 % Revenue days 2,021 1,755 2,075 6,086 4,917 Average revenues per day $ 29,548 $ 24,241 $ 27,666 $ 28,042 $ 24,474 Average operating costs per day 20,120 16,174 18,705 18,622 16,644 Average margin per day $ 9,428 $ 8,067 $ 8,961 $ 9,420 $ 7,830 Well servicing: Average number of rigs 125 125 125 125 125 Utilization rate 51 % 43 % 49 % 49 % 44 % Rig hours 44,155 36,108 42,871 127,800 114,697 Average revenue per hour $ 552 $ 529 $ 540 $ 537 $ 513 Wireline services: Average number of units 104 117 108 107 115 Number of jobs 2,684 2,778 3,022 8,536 8,540 Average revenue per job $ 19,618 $ 16,589 $ 20,562 $ 20,079 $ 13,872 Coiled tubing services: Average number of units 11 14 14 13 16 Revenue days 362 368 350 1,126 1,106 Average revenue per day $ 34,785 $ 25,951 $ 34,503 $ 33,654 $ 20,355

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Gross Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net loss as reported $ (5,233) $ (17,227) $ (18,152) $ (34,524) $ (62,560) Depreciation and amortization 23,501 24,623 23,287 70,535 74,355 Impairment 239 — 2,368 2,607 795 Interest expense 9,811 6,613 9,642 28,966 19,090 Income tax expense (benefit) 258 17 (249) 1,297 1,200 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 28,576 14,026 16,896 68,881 32,880 General and administrative 14,043 17,549 24,829 58,066 51,405 Bad debt recovery, net of expense 111 491 (370) (311) (98) Gain on dispositions of property and

equipment, net (1,861) (1,159) (726) (2,922) (2,251) Other income (498) (295) (44) (1,046) (224) Consolidated gross margin $ 40,371 $ 30,612 $ 40,585 $ 122,668 $ 81,712

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) as Reported to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS as Reported to Adjusted (Diluted) EPS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 Net loss as reported $ (5,233) $ (17,227) $ (18,152) Impairment 239 — 2,368 Tax benefit related to adjustments (56) — (556) Valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets (581) 5,894 1,501 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (5,631) $ (11,333) $ (14,839) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding, as reported 78,136 77,552 77,944 Effect of dilutive securities — — — Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, as adjusted 78,136 77,552 77,944 Adjusted (diluted) EPS(3) $ (0.07) $ (0.15) $ (0.19) Diluted EPS as reported $ (0.07) $ (0.22) $ (0.23)

(2) Adjusted net loss represents net loss as reported adjusted to exclude impairments and the related tax benefit and valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets. We believe that adjusted net loss is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted net loss may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted net loss is included in the table above. (3) Adjusted (diluted) EPS represents adjusted net loss divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period, including the effect of dilutive securities, if any. We believe that adjusted (diluted) EPS is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted (diluted) EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of diluted EPS as reported to adjusted (diluted) EPS is included in the table above.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Equipment Information As of October 30, 2018 Multi-well, Pad-capable Drilling Services Business Segments: AC rigs SCR rigs Total Domestic drilling 16 — 16 International drilling — 8 8 24 Production Services Business Segments: 550 HP 600 HP Total Well servicing rigs, by horsepower (HP) rating 113 12 125 Total Wireline services units 104 Coiled tubing services units 8

SOURCE Pioneer Energy Services

Related Links

http://www.pioneeres.com

