Pioneer Food Equipment Technology Manufacturer, Blentech Corporation, Introduces ARTIS™: Big Data for a Small Price
Going beyond CookerCloud™ - The cloud-based historian and batch recipe management platform by Blentech that remotely monitors and collects secure data from food and beverage operations is now even more powerful as ARTIS™. Stay Close Even at a Distance.
Sep 30, 2021, 12:16 ET
SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blentech announced today an expansion of its automation offering CookerCloud™ to now become ARTIS™. A technology company operating in the food processing equipment space for 35 years, Blentech is now leading in recipe management and analytics software for batch cooking operations. This new system can drive AI enabled data analysis through its patented contextualization engine. This technology significantly lowers the cost of analysis.
ARTIS™ allows food processors access to artificial intelligence guidance to pinpoint losses in production. It's a tool to augment problem solving in their cooking or mixing operations. For food companies who prepare their food products like a chef, ARTIS™ gives them artisan control without compromising precise and meaningful data that high performance production need to increase productivity.
CEO, Daniel Voit, expresses his excitement, "Data is new oil and a properly engineered automation system delivers more than just labor savings. It generates insights, automatically. One tangible effect when your equipment uses ARTIS™ in your cooking and mixing operations is its ability to reduce your start up and commissioning costs and timelines. ARTIS™ has all the data you need to quickly troubleshoot and a problem now becomes a solution."
The evolution from CookerCloud™ to ARTIS™ was led by Keith Weerts, Chief Technology Officer, who says "Our cloud based systems have become so powerful that a new name was needed to help people understand all it could do. "ARTIS" is an artificial intelligence information system designed to convert the artisan skills of operators into repeatable recipes that make our customers profitable."
About Blentech
Blentech designs, builds and deploys advanced cooking and mixing technologies globally. Their success is deeply rooted in their ability to innovate, offering sharp entrepreneurial business acumen, quality workmanship, and project execution. Whether you're looking for an expertly crafted stainless steel mixer, cooker, or an industrial kettle, or system solution, know that Blentech is not just a manufacturer of cooking and mixing equipment. It's a technology trailblazer.
