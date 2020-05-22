Pioneer Metal Finishing announces launch of Surface Engineering Academy™

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC ("Pioneer"), is pleased to announce the launch of Surface Engineering Academy™ ("SEA"), an Expert-Level resource for Surface Engineering and Modification advancement.

Kevin Stevick, CEO of Pioneer, "We are very excited to launch Surface Engineering Academy as part of our ongoing efforts to help our customers optimize the performance of their products. Given the complexity, breadth and development of surface modification options, our goal is to create a technically focused venue that helps to drive continuous improvement in this important category. Pioneer is thrilled to support this new and important resource."

Surface Engineering Academy's focus on surface engineering and modification stems from the goal of furthering the development and application of optimized product surfaces. While not a new category, the use of legacy technologies, such as anodizing, plating, adhesives and coatings, continues an important evolution to meet the needs of users. This, coupled with further utilization of Thin Film Deposition and new surface modification technologies, has significantly expanded the options for solving tribological, adhesive application and corrosion protection challenges, among others.

Scott Kettler, COO of Pioneer, "SEA, at its core, is designed by our operations and product development teams. It offers a peer-to-peer, technologist-to-technologist platform to further surface technology development, increase operational efficiencies and share insights & industry best-practices. The surface modification space offers great potential for improving the performance of mission-critical products. We are excited to be a part of these important development efforts."

The academy's centralized platform offers expert-level surface engineering and operational resources in a variety of media formats. With a focus on technology development and optimization, SEA provides users with access to webinars, expert panel sessions, white papers, how-to handbooks, technical articles and technology development resources.

For more information on SEA, please visit https://www.pioneermetal.com/surface-engineering-academy

About Pioneer Metal Finishing

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Pioneer specializes in providing outsourced metal surface engineering services to customers across a range of industries including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer goods, aerospace & defense and more. Pioneer, with locations in WI, MI, IN, MN, UT, OR and Mexico, has been serving its customers for nearly 75 years and offers a range of processes including anodizing, plating, adhesive & coating applications.

For more information, please visit http://www.pioneermetal.com

SOURCE Pioneer Metal Finishing

Related Links

http://www.pioneermetal.com

