Pioneer Physicians Network Doctors Join Nationwide Physician Campaign Urging Patients to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly a third of the U.S. population still admitting they won't or may not get the vaccine, Pioneer Physicians Network has teamed up with physicians across the nation in a viral video initiative inciting Americans to "roll up our sleeves together" and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Feeling a duty to their patients and fellow Americans, Pioneer Physicians Network joined forces with other physicians from Syracuse, New York, to Honolulu, Hawaii, to create the "Roll up Our Sleeves" website and video campaign to educate those who are expressing doubt or opposition and urge everyone that "it's time" to get vaccinated and help save lives.

Already, COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 500,000 Americans and over two million worldwide. Despite this staggering and growing number, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research shows about one in three Americans definitely or probably will not get a vaccine.

"We were happy to participate in a national video involving physicians from all over the U.S. urging Americans to get the vaccine -- which will ultimately create herd immunity and stop the spread," says Gary Pinta, M.D., President of Pioneer Physicians Network. "Some of our patients are wary about getting vaccinated and we let them know they have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

'Herd immunity' happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through the previous infection. The World Health Organization recommends creating herd immunity by vaccination. The CDC reports that 70 to 85 percent of the U.S. population would have to be vaccinated in order to obtain herd immunity.

The campaign is a combined effort between agilon health and primary care physicians representing more than 50 independent physician practices across the country. Their goal is to combat the doubt felt by an alarming percentage of Americans who say they have no plans to get vaccinated.

The "Roll Up Our Sleeves" video highlights the effectiveness of vaccinations over the past century, such as polio, mumps, and measle vaccines, which have wiped out infections and drastically reduced mortality rates. The website contains information about the effectiveness of the vaccine, side effects, phases of eligibility, tips about how to sign up for vaccines, and resources for healthcare professionals.

View the national video here.

View Pioneer Physicians Network video here.

SOURCE Pioneer Physicians Network