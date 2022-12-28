Pioneer Power Confirms Payment in Full of Notes Related to 2019 Sale of Transformer Business

Additional $6.2 Million in Cash Significantly Bolsters Balance Sheet

FORT LEE, N.J., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer", "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that it received $6.2 million in cash pursuant to the notes receivable from the sale of its transformer business units in 2019.

In connection with the sale of Pioneer's transformer business units to Mill Point Capital in August 2019, in addition to mostly cash considerations, Pioneer received two subordinated promissory notes, which accrued interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum, with a final payment of all unpaid principal and interest becoming fully due and payable at December 31, 2022. On December 15, 2022, Pioneer received in excess of $6.2 million, paying the notes in full. As a result, the Company now has approximately $11.0 million in cash on hand.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With this transaction complete, Pioneer doubled its cash position and strengthened its debt-free balance sheet. We have built an experienced team and developed a comprehensive suite of solutions to effectively target the growing demand for advanced and flexible EV charging infrastructure. We believe this transaction provides sufficient capital with which to continue to invest in developing and commercializing our revolutionary EV charging and distributed generation solutions through the end of 2023."

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company's ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (ii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iii) the effects of fluctuations in the Company's operating results, (iv) the fact that many of the Company's competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (v) the Company's dependence on three customers for a large portion of its business, (vi) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (vii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (viii) the Company's ability to realize revenue reported in the Company's backlog, (ix) future labor disputes, (x) changes in government regulations, (xi) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company's common stock and (xii) an outbreak of disease, epidemic or pandemic, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, or fear of such an event.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

